Thursday, January 2, 2025
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Sworn In As 23rd Governor Of Kerala

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar officially took office as the 23rd Governor of Kerala during a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Sworn In As 23rd Governor Of Kerala

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar officially took office as the 23rd Governor of Kerala during a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Kerala High Court Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar administered the oath of office at 10:30 AM.

Arlekar succeeds Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar. This reshuffle follows the decision of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to assign new responsibilities to several Governors across the country.

Ceremony Attended by Key Leaders

The ceremony saw the presence of prominent political figures, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, and senior leaders from various parties. The event underscored the importance of this transition in the state’s governance.

Arlekar arrived in Kerala’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday and was greeted with a warm reception. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer, and ministers K. Rajan and Ramachandran Kadannappally were present to welcome the new Governor.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s appointment as Governor comes at a crucial time, with Kerala navigating various socio-political and economic challenges. His tenure is expected to play a significant role in fostering cooperation between the state and the central government.

Arif Mohammed Khan’s New Role

Arif Mohammed Khan, after completing his tenure in Kerala, has now been entrusted with the governorship of Bihar. His tenure in Kerala was marked by significant political and administrative developments, and he is expected to bring his experience to his new assignment.

As Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar begins his tenure as Kerala’s Governor, his leadership will be closely observed in the context of the state’s governance and its interaction with the central government. The transition marks a new chapter for Kerala, with expectations of continued progress and development under the new administration.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arleka

