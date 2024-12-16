Rakesh Tikait Issues ‘Batoge To Lutoge’ Warning Amid Jagjit Dallewal’s Fast-Unto-Death On Day 21

Rakesh Tikait asked farmers to unite warning "Batoge to Lutoge" as Jagjit Dallewal's hunger strike entered its 21st day. Dallewal is protesting for MSP guarantees while his health is declining.

The fast-unto-death protest by Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered its 21st day, prompting Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Rakesh Tikait to emphasize the need for farmer unity with his slogan, “Batoge to Lutoge” (If you don’t unite, you will be defeated). The slogan echoes Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s election slogan, “Batoge to Katoge” (Divided, you will perish).

Tikait met Dallewal at Khanauri last week, speaking of his failing health while appealing to all farmers’ organizations to come together for a collective fight for their demands, which included a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. “All farmers must remain united; divided, they will lose,” he stressed.

Dallewal’s Hunger Strike

70-year-old cancer patient Dallewal started his hunger strike at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana on November 26. He is demanding MSP for crops with legal guarantees by the Indian government and the redressal of long-standing grievances of farmers.

The protesters have been camping at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points since February 13. This is because the Delhi Chalo march of farmers under the banners of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha were stopped by the police.

Tikait feels that isolated protests by groups from Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh would not bring any positive results unless all the groups joined hands together under a unified action plan. While talking about this, he said, “We have formed a committee to communicate with different groups and plan future actions.”

Tractor March

Farmers in Haryana held a tractor march earlier today in solidarity with the protest at the Punjab-Haryana border, raising the key issue of Dallewal’s poor health. The tractor march, announced by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, was the start of the series of protests.

On December 18, Punjab farmers have planned rail roko protests between 12 PM and 3 PM. Pandher said his group wrote to other factions of the SKM, calling on those outfits to join forces with farmers at the border.

“We have written a letter to our fellow farmers and expect a positive response,” Pandher said. Tikait, echoing this sentiment, noted that SKM had been advocating for a unified approach over the past several months.

