Reddit User Shares Family’s Heartbreaking Struggles Amid Financial and Health Crises After Taking Loans Of ₹15 Lakh For His Sister’s Wedding

A deeply emotional Reddit post by a young man has highlighted the severe financial and emotional challenges his family is enduring. The post sheds light on how financial burdens, health issues, and cultural expectations have pushed his family to the brink.

Loans Taken for Sister’s Wedding and Dowry

The young man, hailing from a rural background, revealed that his family had borrowed around ₹15 lakh for his sister’s wedding and dowry in April 2024. With no savings or assets to fall back on, the family turned to local moneylenders who charged exorbitant interest rates.

“The loans were our only option,” he explained. The family had placed their hopes on the young man securing a job after his graduation to help repay the debt. Unfortunately, his job search has been unsuccessful so far, leaving the family trapped in financial distress.

Reddit User Struggles to Find Employment

Graduating from a Tier 3 college, the Reddit user faced significant challenges in securing employment. “I didn’t get any placement opportunities through my college. I tried off-campus placements and gave it my all, but I still couldn’t get a job,” he wrote, expressing his frustration.

The lack of employment has intensified the financial strain on the family, leaving them with mounting debts and limited options.

Emotional Toll on the Family of Reddit User

The financial challenges have deeply affected the family’s emotional well-being. The young man described how his father, known for his spiritual and non-materialistic outlook, is now overwhelmed by the burden of loans.

Adding to their struggles is the prolonged illness of his mother, who has been suffering from an undiagnosed condition for over 20 years. She is scheduled to undergo an operation at AIIMS. The young man shared how heartbreaking it is to hear her suffering from afar. “Whenever I hear my mom’s voice on the phone, I cry. It’s been weeks—sometimes months—since I’ve called her because it’s too painful to hear her suffering,” he wrote.

Missed Sister’s Wedding Due to Financial Constraints

The family’s hardships culminated in another emotional blow when the young man was unable to attend his sister’s wedding in Bihar due to a lack of funds. Studying in Karnataka at the time, he could not afford the travel expenses.

“One thing that hurts me deeply is that I couldn’t attend my sister’s marriage because I didn’t have enough money to travel from Karnataka to Bihar,” Reddit user recalled.

Reddit Post Resonates With Readers

The Reddit post has resonated with many readers, shedding light on the financial and emotional toll that societal expectations, such as dowries, can impose on families. It also highlights the challenges faced by students from underprivileged backgrounds in securing employment after graduation.

