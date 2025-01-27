Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reddit User Shares Family’s Heartbreaking Struggles Amid Financial and Health Crises After Taking Loans Of ₹15 Lakh For His Sister’s Wedding

A young man's heartfelt Reddit post has unveiled the crushing financial and emotional burdens his family faces, grappling with loans taken for his sister's wedding and dowry. The story paints a vivid picture of how societal expectations and personal hardships have pushed them to the edge.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Reddit User Shares Family’s Heartbreaking Struggles Amid Financial and Health Crises After Taking Loans Of ₹15 Lakh For His Sister’s Wedding

A young man's heartfelt Reddit post has unveiled the crushing financial and emotional burdens his family faces.


A deeply emotional Reddit post by a young man has highlighted the severe financial and emotional challenges his family is enduring. The post sheds light on how financial burdens, health issues, and cultural expectations have pushed his family to the brink.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Loans Taken for Sister’s Wedding and Dowry

The young man, hailing from a rural background, revealed that his family had borrowed around ₹15 lakh for his sister’s wedding and dowry in April 2024. With no savings or assets to fall back on, the family turned to local moneylenders who charged exorbitant interest rates.

“The loans were our only option,” he explained. The family had placed their hopes on the young man securing a job after his graduation to help repay the debt. Unfortunately, his job search has been unsuccessful so far, leaving the family trapped in financial distress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reddit User Struggles to Find Employment

Graduating from a Tier 3 college, the Reddit user faced significant challenges in securing employment. “I didn’t get any placement opportunities through my college. I tried off-campus placements and gave it my all, but I still couldn’t get a job,” he wrote, expressing his frustration.

The lack of employment has intensified the financial strain on the family, leaving them with mounting debts and limited options.

Emotional Toll on the Family of Reddit User

The financial challenges have deeply affected the family’s emotional well-being. The young man described how his father, known for his spiritual and non-materialistic outlook, is now overwhelmed by the burden of loans.

Adding to their struggles is the prolonged illness of his mother, who has been suffering from an undiagnosed condition for over 20 years. She is scheduled to undergo an operation at AIIMS. The young man shared how heartbreaking it is to hear her suffering from afar. “Whenever I hear my mom’s voice on the phone, I cry. It’s been weeks—sometimes months—since I’ve called her because it’s too painful to hear her suffering,” he wrote.

Missed Sister’s Wedding Due to Financial Constraints

The family’s hardships culminated in another emotional blow when the young man was unable to attend his sister’s wedding in Bihar due to a lack of funds. Studying in Karnataka at the time, he could not afford the travel expenses.

“One thing that hurts me deeply is that I couldn’t attend my sister’s marriage because I didn’t have enough money to travel from Karnataka to Bihar,” Reddit user recalled.

Reddit Post Resonates With Readers

The Reddit post has resonated with many readers, shedding light on the financial and emotional toll that societal expectations, such as dowries, can impose on families. It also highlights the challenges faced by students from underprivileged backgrounds in securing employment after graduation.

Also Read: Student Made To Stand Outside Classroom After Asking For Sanitary Pad In Uttar Pradesh

Filed under

dowry Reddit

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Paid Leave For Pet Care? New York Might Approve It Soon

Paid Leave For Pet Care? New York Might Approve It Soon

Starbucks Is Bringing Back Coffeehouse Culture With Four Major Changes For In-House Experience

Starbucks Is Bringing Back Coffeehouse Culture With Four Major Changes For In-House Experience

Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Completely Scrap the Old Tax Regime?

Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Completely Scrap the Old Tax Regime?

UNRWA To Cease Operations In East Jerusalem Amid Israeli Ban

UNRWA To Cease Operations In East Jerusalem Amid Israeli Ban

German Cyclists In World Track Event Suffer Multiple Fractures After Car Collision

German Cyclists In World Track Event Suffer Multiple Fractures After Car Collision

Entertainment

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox