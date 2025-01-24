Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Renukaswamy Murder Case: SC Refuses To Cancel Bail Of Actor Darshan, Others

The Supreme Court declined to cancel the bail granted to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and 5 others in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Advertisement
Renukaswamy Murder Case: SC Refuses To Cancel Bail Of Actor Darshan, Others

The Supreme Court declined to cancel the bail granted to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and 5 others in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

However, the Court agreed to examine the Karnataka government’s challenge to the bail order issued by the Karnataka High Court.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan issued a notice to Darshan and the other accused, asking them to respond to the state’s plea seeking the cancellation of their bail. The state government expressed concerns that the High Court’s order could set a precedent, allowing other co-accused to benefit from the same ruling.

The Supreme Court observed that while the state had prayed for the cancellation of bail, it would not be appropriate to stay the High Court’s order, as this would amount to canceling the bail. To safeguard the interests of the prosecution, the Court directed that if any co-accused applies for bail, the concerned court should not rely on the challenged order. Any future bail applications must be considered on their individual merits.

Case Background

The Karnataka High Court had granted bail to Darshan and others on December 13, 2024. Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, for allegedly orchestrating the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy, who was killed on June 8 after reportedly sending obscene messages to Gowda.

Prior to being granted bail, Darshan was held at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru. However, after a photo of him relaxing with other inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail.

The state government moved the Supreme Court on January 6, challenging the High Court’s decision to grant bail.

Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old autorickshaw driver, was found dead on June 9, 2024. Authorities believe he was murdered after Darshan allegedly ordered his abduction and assault, following derogatory comments about Gowda posted by Renukaswamy on social media.

Before the regular bail was granted in December, Darshan had been granted interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds on October 30, 2024. The case continues to be under judicial review, with further developments expected in the coming weeks.

Read More: After Free Electricity, Free Bus Comes Free Golgappe For Women In Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal In Public Address

Filed under

Actor Darshan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen Loses To 9-Year-Old Ryan Rashid Mugdha In Shocking Bullet Brawl On Chess.com

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen Loses To 9-Year-Old Ryan Rashid Mugdha In Shocking Bullet Brawl...

Union Budget 2025: What Is The Significance Of The ‘Halwa Ceremony Tradition’?

Union Budget 2025: What Is The Significance Of The ‘Halwa Ceremony Tradition’?

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After Putting In Lot Of Efforts

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After...

Saif Stabbing Case: Court Sends Accused To Police Custody Till Jan 29

Saif Stabbing Case: Court Sends Accused To Police Custody Till Jan 29

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused’s Father Denies Allegations, Claims False Framing

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused’s Father Denies Allegations, Claims False Framing

Entertainment

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After Putting In Lot Of Efforts

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith In Your Own Self!’ Tweet Sparks Controversy

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting LGBTQ+

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox