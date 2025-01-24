Renukaswamy Murder Case: SC Refuses To Cancel Bail Of Actor Darshan, Others

The Supreme Court declined to cancel the bail granted to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and 5 others in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

However, the Court agreed to examine the Karnataka government’s challenge to the bail order issued by the Karnataka High Court.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan issued a notice to Darshan and the other accused, asking them to respond to the state’s plea seeking the cancellation of their bail. The state government expressed concerns that the High Court’s order could set a precedent, allowing other co-accused to benefit from the same ruling.

The Supreme Court observed that while the state had prayed for the cancellation of bail, it would not be appropriate to stay the High Court’s order, as this would amount to canceling the bail. To safeguard the interests of the prosecution, the Court directed that if any co-accused applies for bail, the concerned court should not rely on the challenged order. Any future bail applications must be considered on their individual merits.

Case Background

The Karnataka High Court had granted bail to Darshan and others on December 13, 2024. Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, for allegedly orchestrating the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy, who was killed on June 8 after reportedly sending obscene messages to Gowda.

Prior to being granted bail, Darshan was held at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru. However, after a photo of him relaxing with other inmates went viral, he was transferred to Ballari Central Jail.

The state government moved the Supreme Court on January 6, challenging the High Court’s decision to grant bail.

Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old autorickshaw driver, was found dead on June 9, 2024. Authorities believe he was murdered after Darshan allegedly ordered his abduction and assault, following derogatory comments about Gowda posted by Renukaswamy on social media.

Before the regular bail was granted in December, Darshan had been granted interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds on October 30, 2024. The case continues to be under judicial review, with further developments expected in the coming weeks.

