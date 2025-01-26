Republic Day Parade: Traffic Restrictions And Security Measures In Delhi

Republic Day 2025: Delhi's traffic restrictions and security measures for a smooth parade. Routes to avoid and multi-layered security in place.

The Republic Day 2025 celebrations on Sunday have led to extra traffic regulations and robust security arrangements in and around Delhi. The police have issued a comprehensive advisory detailing the restrictions to ensure the smooth conduct of the grand parade at Kartavya Path.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Traffic Advisory for Republic Day 2025

To facilitate the parade, the Delhi Traffic Police have implemented measures starting from 9 PM on Saturday. Entry into the national capital is restricted, with only essential vehicles permitted to pass through until the end of the Republic Day parade.

The Republic Day parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM on Sunday, starting at Vijay Chowk and proceeding through the Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and concluding at the Red Fort.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Traffic Diversions: All roads leading to the parade route, from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort, will have traffic diversions. The C-Hexagon has been closed since 9:15 PM on Saturday, and commuters are advised to avoid the area.

All roads leading to the parade route, from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort, will have traffic diversions. The C-Hexagon has been closed since 9:15 PM on Saturday, and commuters are advised to avoid the area. Road Closures: The Kartavya Path is closed for all vehicular traffic from 5 PM on Saturday until the end of the parade. Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will also be closed from 10:30 AM onwards on Sunday. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys and avoid areas along the parade route between 9:30 AM to 1 PM on Sunday.

The Kartavya Path is closed for all vehicular traffic from 5 PM on Saturday until the end of the parade. Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will also be closed from 10:30 AM onwards on Sunday. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys and avoid areas along the parade route between 9:30 AM to 1 PM on Sunday. Railway Stations: Passengers traveling from North Delhi to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations should allow extra time for their journeys due to potential delays.

Passengers traveling from North Delhi to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations should allow extra time for their journeys due to potential delays. Metro Services: Metro services will remain unaffected by the Republic Day 2025 celebrations.

Security Arrangements for Republic Day 2025

Delhi Police have laid out a multi-layered security arrangement in the national capital, deploying more than 70 companies of paramilitary forces, over 15,000 police personnel, thousands of CCTVs, and AI-enabled cameras in the New Delhi district for the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26.

Monitoring and Surveillance: The city will be monitored by drones, CCTVs, Facial Recognition Systems-installed cars, and Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras with a database to identify criminals as part of the multi-layered security arrangement.

The city will be monitored by drones, CCTVs, Facial Recognition Systems-installed cars, and Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras with a database to identify criminals as part of the multi-layered security arrangement. Barricades: Delhi’s borders and other key areas will be barricaded to control the movement of vehicles.

Delhi’s borders and other key areas will be barricaded to control the movement of vehicles. Security Stickers: Attendees of the Republic Day parade will receive security stickers. Approximately 500 high-resolution Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras with Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) are being installed along the route and nearby areas.

Attendees of the Republic Day parade will receive security stickers. Approximately 500 high-resolution Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras with Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) are being installed along the route and nearby areas. Rooftop Security: Around 4,000 rooftop security points have been identified in New Delhi, North, and Central districts as part of the security measures.

The Delhi Police have stated that they are well-prepared to handle any situation and have made robust security arrangements for smooth Republic Day celebrations.