Indian Book Publishers File Complaint Against OpenAI In New Delhi Over Usage Of Copyrighted Content

Indian book publishers, along with their foreign counterparts, filed a copyright complaint against OpenAI in New Delhi for using their copyrighted content to train its ChatGPT chatbot. The complaint, filed back in December 2024 and reported this week, is a testament to the growing global concern over how AI technologies are utilizing protected intellectual property without compensation or licensing agreements.

What are the allegations of the lawsuit?

The Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP) claimed the case by major publishing houses such as Bloomsbury, Penguin Random House, Cambridge University Press, Pan Macmillan, and several Indian ones, including Rupa Publications and S.Chand and Co. for using their own copyrighted works—books and literature—to train its AI models for ChatGPT, which in turn can produce summaries of a whole book in one go.

FIP’s General Secretary, Pranav Gupta, was quoted in a recent interview where he said that the core demand of the federation from the court is to stop OpenAI from accessing their copyrighted content. He stated that if OpenAI doesn’t want to enter into licensing agreements with the publishers, they must delete the datasets that include the publishers’ works. The publishers also seek clarity on how they would be compensated for the use of their intellectual property in the training of the AI.

“We are seeking a fair resolution that addresses the impact of AI-generated content on creativity and intellectual property rights,” Gupta added, underscoring the economic repercussions of such practices on book sales.

Global Legal Repercussions

The Indian lawsuit is part of a larger global legal movement to curb the increasingly powerful AI technologies, especially regarding their use of public data in model training. There have been numerous lawsuits filed by authors, news outlets, and artists around the world against companies such as OpenAI for using their works without consent or payment.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has not commented on the specific allegations raised in this case. However, it has repeatedly claimed to be free of wrongdoing in similar cases by stating that its AI systems use publicly available data, which the company believes are covered under “fair use” laws.

It seeks to add itself as a litigant to an ongoing case filed by Indian news agency ANI that already raised the same concerns regarding the use of content by OpenAI for training. The litigation would be highly essential in formulating legal jurisdictions concerning AI regulation across countries such as India that have a growth trajectory in terms of digital usage.

Case against OpenAI in India

OpenAI has responded to earlier cases by stating that any court order requiring the removal of training data would violate its U.S. legal obligations, arguing that its servers are based abroad and thus not subject to the jurisdiction of Indian courts. The company has also emphasized that it complies with U.S. copyright law, which it believes permits the use of publicly available content for training purposes under fair use provisions.

Despite these defense mechanisms, the Indian Federation asserts that the operations of OpenAI in India—which is where millions of new entrants are very quickly joining the digital ecosystem—should be controlled by Indian law. The company’s increasing foray into the Indian market with the appointment of a former WhatsApp executive to look after public policy further makes this case important since it will potentially set a trend for how the AI companies should be regulated within a country of such a massive and growing digital market.

The core issue here is that AI-generated book summaries and extracts from copyrighted works may harm sales of individual books. As ChatGPT and similar AI tools advance, they can create detailed summaries of books or other copyrighted content, so users may have a way of accessing key points without having to buy the work they are summarizing.”. This has raised a lot of concern over the long-term sustainability of the publishing industry, as most authors and publishers fear that if AI is extensively used, their income will be affected and their creative work devalued.

Gupta stated that AI tools like ChatGPT are not merely summarizing those works for which copies are publicly available; they are also using unlicensed copies of works that may be available on the internet. According to the publishers, this further exacerbates the economic impact on their sales, particularly in a market where digital piracy is already a concern.

