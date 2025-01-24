Android Circuit: Galaxy S25 Edge Stuns, Google’s Galaxy Highlights, And Oppo’s Innovative Foldable

This week’s Android news is dominated by Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, which introduced several updates, including the debut of the Galaxy S25 series and Google’s new Android features. Alongside, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Qualcomm have also made headlines with their latest innovations.

The Galaxy Unpacked Impact

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event was the highlight of the week, unveiling updates to Galaxy AI and the debut of the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. The event also teased the slimline S25 Edge. TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, emphasized the innovation in mobile AI brought by the new Galaxy S25 series, powered by an AI OS built from the ground up. Despite the technological advancements, the reaction online has been muted, with some expressing that handheld devices have reached an optimal design, making noticeable improvements increasingly challenging.

Backing Up Your Galaxy AI

Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung executives Annika Bizon and Kadesh Beckford discussed the new hardware, partnerships, and software driving Galaxy AI and the Galaxy S25 family. They highlighted the importance of backing up the profile that Galaxy AI builds of users. The new personal data engine on the device ensures that if a user loses their device and logs on to their Samsung account, the personal data engine’s granular details will be restored on the new device.

Samsung’s Final Surprise

As the event concluded, Samsung unveiled one more surprise: the slimline S25, known as the S25 Edge. While units of the phone were on display at the event, no one was allowed to touch them. The S25 Edge features a flat slab design with rounded corners similar to those on the S25 Ultra.

Google S25

As part of Galaxy Unpacked, Google announced several Android updates that will debut on the Galaxy S25. These include AI updates, enhancements to Gemini on Android, Circle To Search, and improved accessibility features with LE audio. The new LE audio features, the next generation of Bluetooth, enable hands-free calling, personalized audio adjustments, and a low-latency connection to GN Hearing and Oticon Intent hearing aids when paired with a Galaxy S25 device using Android 15.

Oppo’s Thinnest Foldable

Oppo has been teasing its upcoming Find N5, which aims to be the thinnest foldable device. However, product manager Zhou Yibao has revealed that the USB-C port is currently the limit to making the device any thinner. Photos shared on social media highlight the compact size of the Find N5, showcasing Oppo‘s commitment to innovative design.

Xiaomi’s Steam Plans

Xiaomi is working on a new gaming tool that will allow users to play Windows games on their tablets. This tool uses “three-layer virtualization technology” to run Windows games in a virtual environment and can be accessed via the AI Treasure Box menu. Users can install games from both the Steam and GOG storefronts, enhancing the gaming experience on Xiaomi devices.

Qualcomm’s Slower 8 Elite Chipset

Qualcomm has released a variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, tailored to allow efficient operation in flagship foldables with tighter thermal profiles. The new chipset offers slightly less performance than current models but is designed to reduce excess heat generation. The loss of one performance core is expected to result in around 2% lower scores in AnTuTu and a 7% drop in Geekbench multi-core performance. True performance differences will become apparent when the new chipset starts shipping later this year.