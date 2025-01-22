Galaxy S25 Series Launch: Complete Price, Specifications, And Features Revealed

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series debuts with advanced AI features, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and innovative tools. Pricing starts at $799 in the US.

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25 series, unveiling three primary models: the standard Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim remains absent, the company introduced a new Galaxy S25 Edge model, celebrated for its sleek and slim profile. Prices for the Galaxy S25 series start at $799 (approximately ₹69,000) in the US. The Galaxy S25+ is priced at $999, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra will cost $1,299. The Indian pricing is yet to be revealed.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy—a custom-tuned version of Qualcomm’s flagship chipset for 2025. This advanced processor integrates an upgraded APU, delivering enhanced performance and efficiency. Samsung has also addressed heat management by increasing the vapour chamber size by 40% on the Ultra model, ensuring optimal performance during extended use.

The Ultra model is equipped with 12GB of RAM across all storage variants (256GB, 512GB, and 1TB), as Samsung has done away with the 16GB RAM variant this year. The device boasts a versatile camera system with high-end features, but specific camera details for the Ultra remain under wraps.

Galaxy S25 and S25+: Key Specifications

The Galaxy S25 and S25+ share several similarities with their predecessors while introducing notable enhancements.

Display : The Galaxy S25 features a compact 6.2-inch display, while the S25+ offers a larger 6.7-inch screen.

Camera System : Both models include a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Battery and Charging : The Galaxy S25 houses a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging, while the S25+ is powered by a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

: The Galaxy S25 houses a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging, while the S25+ is powered by a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging. Software and Support: Both models run Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 interface. Samsung promises 7 years of OS updates and security patches, ensuring extended software longevity.

AI-Powered Enhancements

The Galaxy S25 series marks a significant leap in AI integration with Samsung’s new One UI 7. Built on Android 15, this custom skin introduces Gemini-powered features designed to simplify and enrich user interactions.

AI Agents : These virtual assistants streamline complex tasks by chaining multiple commands and app interactions. Gemini can be accessed via a long press of the power button for quick use.

Generative Edit : This photo editing tool can now remove people and their shadows from images, offering unparalleled flexibility in image adjustments.

Now Brief : A personalized daily summary feature to keep users informed about important updates.

Enhanced Search : Samsung Gallery now supports natural language queries, such as finding a "photo of a dog in a red coat near a cake."

Live Video : Provides step-by-step guidance for activities like baking or crafting, enhancing practicality.

: Provides step-by-step guidance for activities like baking or crafting, enhancing practicality. On-Device Privacy: The “Personal Data Engine” securely analyzes user data while maintaining robust privacy protections.

Voice-triggered tasks, such as activating a blue light filter upon mentioning eye strain, add to the user convenience. The AI system now supports translations in 20 languages for calls and in-person interactions.

Samsung emphasizes the Galaxy S25 series’ potential to cater to diverse needs. By incorporating AI tools for productivity, photo editing, and language assistance, the series delivers a tailored experience for both personal and professional users. The 12GB RAM configuration standard across all models ensures smooth multitasking, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers efficient and seamless operations.

With competitive pricing and innovative features, the Galaxy S25 series reinforces Samsung’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology. Indian consumers eagerly await pricing details as the phones are poised to make their mark in the flagship smartphone segment.

