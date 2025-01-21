Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Set To Launch Tomorrow: Price Leaks For Indian Market

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is scheduled to hit the Indian markets on January 22. Prices for the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra models have been leaked in the range of Rs 84,999 to Rs 1,64,999. Some price increase can be expected; however, the company may retain competitive pricing vis-à-vis Apple's iPhone.

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S25 series will formally launch in India tomorrow, 22nd January. According to expectations, the event is scheduled to introduce three flagship models to the market this time around, that is, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While it is gearing up for its big launch, all the excitement that has been building up through rumors and leaked information among technology enthusiasts indicates potential price increases for these latest devices.

However, according to recent leaks, Samsung will not increase prices significantly and can maintain them close to previous generations. While final prices will be known during the Samsung Unpacked event, here’s a breakdown of the leaked prices for the Indian market.

Leaked Prices Of Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Models

Tipster Tarun Vats has shared possible price details for the Galaxy S25 models, which he has gathered from local retailers. According to these leaks, the pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in India is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S25: The base variant may begin at Rs 84,999 with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is said to be priced at Rs 94,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25+: The bigger variant of the Galaxy S25 will likely come at a price of Rs 1,04,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. A 512GB storage version will be sold at Rs 1,14,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: There might be a starting price of Rs 1,34,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The more premium 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model might fetch a price of Rs 1,44,999. And the 1TB storage will probably be sold around Rs 1,64,999.

Price Comparison To Galaxy S24 Series

Prices of the models of Samsung Galaxy S24 series last year are as below:

Samsung Galaxy S24: Rs 79,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Samsung Galaxy S24+: Rs 99,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rs 1,29,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Will Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Face Price Hike?

Samsung has tended to increase prices for its models of the Galaxy S series with each new generation by a few thousand rupees. This time around, for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, it should increase by approximately Rs 5,000 than the Galaxy S24 series if the leaked information is to be believed. If that indeed happens, it may bring the starting variant close to Rs 85,000 while the S25+ variant to above Rs 1 lakh.

The Galaxy S25 series of Samsung is positioned at a slightly lower price than Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro models, thereby offering more value for money. However, if the prices remain close to last year’s models, Samsung will see an uptick in sales because the new devices are expected to offer significant upgrades in performance and features.

Challenges In Price Justification

It can just make it tough for the company to defend its S25’s market price when more expensive than iPhone 16 because consumers might just question value-for-money proposition when they can’t perceive differences enough in other regards. It means the leaks talk about a slight chipset performance increase, new AI features, advanced charging features, and some changes in cameras-all of these being potentially acceptable arguments for why its market price must be high.

