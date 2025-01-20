Instagram Rolls Out New Features: Rectangular Profile Grid, Extends Reel Duration And More, Check Here

The most obvious change is from square (1:1) profile grids to vertical (4:3) grids. This update, which Instagram first started testing in August 2024, is now being rolled out to all users.

Instagram is rolling out a slew of significant updates that will reshape user profiles, introduce new features for Reels, and offer more extensive customization options. The changes are intended to improve the user experience but have drawn mixed reactions from the large and diverse user base of the platform.

Profile Grids: From Square to Vertical

The most obvious change is from square (1:1) profile grids to vertical (4:3) grids. This update, which Instagram first started testing in August 2024, is now being rolled out to all users. In a post, Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained that the decision was made to better accommodate the growing trend of vertical photos and videos, as most content uploaded to Instagram is now in this format. According to Mosseri, the new layout will create a “simpler, cleaner” look, showing more of a user’s content as intended and without the constraints of square cropping.

However, the change was not well received by everyone. Many users, especially those who carefully curated their profiles with specific visual arrangements, complained that they were losing the square grid format. Some criticized the new layout for disrupting the aesthetics they had built, while others, like user @matilde.alcini, urged Instagram to allow users to choose between square or rectangular grids.

Instagram is taking this feedback by working on some new features to allow for more personalization. The features include grid reordering and post thumbnail customization, which means users will be able to better control the looks of their profiles. Instagram is also planning to relocate Story Highlights to a dedicated section on the profile grid, enhancing the overall look and feel of the design as well as reducing visual clutter.

Extends Reels Duration: Now Up to Three Minutes

The other massive update Instagram recently pushed out has to do with the extension of the maximum Reels length. Reels are the popular, short-form videos users can upload on their platform. Before now, uploads were limited to 90 seconds, but users can now create up to three-minute-long videos to be uploaded and shared on the same. It also brings Instagram in line with other vertical video platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, which already allow longer video uploads.

The extension was prompted by feedback from creators who felt the 90-second limit was too restrictive for more in-depth content. With the ability to upload longer Reels, Instagram hopes to keep users engaged and encourage creators to share more creative and elaborate videos. While the feature is expected to be available on both Android and iOS, its rollout may take time.

New “Liked by Friends” Reels Section

Instagram is introducing a new feature within the Reels tab to highlight videos that friends have liked. This new section will give users the discovery of Reels that their friends have engaged with, making it feel more interactive and connected. Using this feature will allow users to start conversations directly in the Reels tab, creating more social interactions on the site. The company will roll this feature out to select countries at first before widespread availability.

Instagram Edits: Its New Video Editing App

Lastly, in connection with the aforesaid profile and Reels updates, Instagram is introducing the “Edits” video editing app. Said Mosseri, who explained that the service provides a “full suite of creative tools”: The app will also enable users to create high-quality videos with support that provides creative inspiration as well as video draft tracking and sharing. The app intends to make video creation easier and thus allow creators to refine their content before posting to Instagram. “Edits” will also provide the performance of how videos are going, thus guiding the creators on which content to enhance for better engagement.

