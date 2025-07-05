Reuters’ Main X Handle Blocked In India, Legal Grounds Unclear

The primary global news agency Reuters has had its main Twitter (now X) account blocked in India, according to access checks performed on Saturday evening. The block notice stated: “@Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.” Adding to this, the Reuters World account, that used for broader international coverage was also not accessible by 11:40 pm IST the same night.

However, no official statement has been released as of now by either India’s Ministry of Electronics & IT or X’s management regarding the nature or source of the legal demand prompting the block. The exact reason remains unclear, with no specific directive, court order, or government spokesperson naming the cause of the action.

Following this, Here is how the X users reacted:

The X account of media agency REUTERS has been withheld in India. What’s going on? #Reuters pic.twitter.com/39h0OyxXRg — Aayush Sharma (@JournoAayu) July 5, 2025













What happens to @Reuters Account pic.twitter.com/rYQIZRWdpF — Echoes of Past | Vineet (@EchoesofpastX) July 5, 2025







What’s the context behind this one? News Agency #Reuters account withheld in India pic.twitter.com/U9wTKn0tKa — Paurush Gupta (@Paurushgupta_) July 5, 2025







(More details are awaited on this story)

ALSO READ: India Beats US, UK & China In Income Equality, Says World Bank Report