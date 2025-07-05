Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari America Party Afghan Migrants AIInfluencers Indian government startup schemes Brian Lara amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Home > India > Reuters’ Main X Handle Blocked In India, Legal Grounds Unclear

Reuters’ Main X Handle Blocked In India, Legal Grounds Unclear

News agency Reuters' X account has blocked in India on Saturday following a legal demand. No official reason or government statement has been issued yet. The move comes amid ongoing tensions between X and the Indian government over content takedowns.

Reuters' X Account Blocked in India After Legal Demand, Reason Still Unclear.
Reuters' X Account Blocked in India After Legal Demand, Reason Still Unclear. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 00:38:09 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The primary global news agency Reuters has had its main Twitter (now X) account blocked in India, according to access checks performed on Saturday evening. The block notice stated: “@Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.” Adding to this, the Reuters World account, that used for broader international coverage was also not accessible by 11:40 pm IST the same night.

However, no official statement has been released as of now by either India’s Ministry of Electronics & IT or X’s management regarding the nature or source of the legal demand prompting the block. The exact reason remains unclear, with no specific directive, court order, or government spokesperson naming the cause of the action.

Following this, Here is how the X users reacted:









(More details are awaited on this story)

ALSO READ: India Beats US, UK & China In Income Equality, Says World Bank Report

Tags: Reuters
Advertisement

More News

Delhi High Court Warns CRPF Of Contempt Over 6-Month Delay In Disability Pension
New Study Proves Ongoing Neurogenesis In Adult Human Brain
Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ To Counter Democrats, Republicans
The Last Departure: Britain’s Royal Train Prepares For Its Final Stop After 180 Years Of Service
Buenos Aires Honours PM Modi With Symbolic ‘Key To The City’
Afghan Migrants Caught Between Two Borders: Iran’s Expulsions, Pakistan’s Delays
Jesus Christ, Cleopatra To Mahatma Gandhi: Top AI Influencers On Instagram
PM Modi and Argentina’s Milei Discuss Energy, Minerals, And Pharma Cooperation
Delhi Government’s Clean Yamuna Project: What’s On The Agenda?
UltraTech Cement Issues Strong Rebuttal To Alleged CCI Investigation Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?