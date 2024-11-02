Revanth Reddy Writes To PM Modi, Says ‘There Are Some Errors In Your Statement About My State’

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing misconceptions about Telangana’s Congress-led government.

Writing on the social media handle X, Reddy outlined various accomplishments since Congress assumed power on December 7, 2023, emphasizing the strides made in welfare, infrastructure, and economic support.

Reddy described a “wave of joy and hope” sweeping through Telangana following a near-decade of rule by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which he claims left the state in “gloom and despair.” He highlighted that within the first two days of taking office, the Telangana Congress government introduced free bus travel for women on all TGSRTC buses and launched healthcare coverage of ₹10 lakhs per person under the Rajiv Arogyasree scheme. Since then, women across Telangana have made over 101 crore free bus trips, saving an estimated ₹3,433.36 crore.

Dear Shri @narendramodi Ji I am happy to clarify several misconceptions and factual errors in your statements about my state and our government. In #Telangana since December 7, 2023, when the congress government took oath, a wave of joy & hope has swept the state, after a… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 2, 2024

Among other achievements, Reddy noted the implementation of a major loan waiver for farmers, waiving loans up to ₹2,00,000 for over 22 lakh farmers. He pointed out that ₹18,000 crore was deposited into farmers’ accounts within just 25 days, a move aligned with the Congress’s vision of “Rythe Raju” (Farmers as Kings).

Reddy further emphasized Congress’s commitment to women’s welfare, mentioning the provision of free electricity (up to 200 units) and subsidized gas cylinders at ₹500, benefiting over 42 lakh households. To address youth employment, he said the government has held the state’s largest recruitment drive, securing jobs for over 50,000 youth within less than a year.

The letter also highlighted the government’s investments in education and environmental initiatives. Funding for school children in welfare hostels has seen a 40% increase, Reddy reported, and long-neglected water bodies like the Musi River are being rejuvenated to prevent further encroachments.

Additionally, Reddy shared the government’s vision for the future, including the establishment of a Young India Skills University, Young India Sports University, and Young India Integrated Residential Schools. He underscored that the Congress government considers each commitment to the public a “sacred promise.”

Reddy concluded by contrasting Congress’s tenure with the previous government, claiming that Telangana is witnessing a new dawn under Congress leadership.

Also Read: What Is Prashant Kishor’s Fee For Election Strategy? He Reveals Amis Bihar By-Election