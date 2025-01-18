A local court in Kolkata is set to deliver its verdict today in the horrifying rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A local court in Kolkata is set to deliver its verdict today in the horrifying rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das will announce the judgement in the case that sparked nationwide outrage and protests.

RG Kar Rape And Murder

On August 9, 2024, a 31-year-old doctor on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was brutally raped and murdered. Her semi-naked body was discovered on the third floor of the seminar hall. The crime sent shockwaves across the country and led to demands for justice and improved safety for healthcare workers.

The next day, August 10, the Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, as the primary suspect. Roy was later charged with the crime. This arrest followed immense public outrage and protests by junior doctors in Kolkata and other parts of India.

By August 12, the hospital’s principal, Sandip Ghosh, resigned amid mounting protests. The West Bengal government also transferred the hospital’s superintendent to address concerns about institutional accountability.

Calls for Justice and CBI Investigation into RG Kar Case

On August 13, the victim’s parents and several public interest litigations (PILs) were filed with the Calcutta High Court, urging the court to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to a lack of trust in the Kolkata Police. Responding to these demands, the high court transferred the case to the CBI on August 14. Sanjay Roy was subsequently handed over to the central agency.

Protests gained momentum on August 15, with the “Reclaim the Night” movement organized by women and activists. Demonstrators demanded justice for the victim and better protection for women. The protests at RG Kar Medical College turned violent, with a mob damaging hospital property and compromising the crime scene.

On August 17, healthcare services across India were disrupted as doctors responded to the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) call for a 24-hour strike to show solidarity with the victim, who was posthumously referred to as ‘Abhaya’ (‘the fearless’). The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the case on August 18, scheduling a hearing for August 20.

Supreme Court Intervention IN The RG Kar Case

During the hearing on August 20, a three-judge bench led by former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud criticized the state government, Kolkata Police, and the hospital administration for delays in filing the FIR. The court established a 10-member task force to enhance the safety of healthcare professionals.

The protests escalated on August 27, with the student group Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj and dissident employees’ platform Sangrami Joutha Mancha leading a march to the West Bengal Secretariat. The ruling Trinamool Congress accused the opposition BJP of orchestrating the unrest. Clashes during the march led to a state-wide strike on August 28.

The CBI’s investigation deepened on September 2 with the arrest of Sandip Ghosh for alleged financial fraud at RG Kar Hospital during his tenure. On September 14, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the protesting doctors and addressed their grievances in a bid to resolve the impasse. The same day, the CBI arrested Ghosh and Kolkata Police officer Abhijit Mondal for delays in filing the FIR and missing evidence in the case.

Doctors’ Hunger Strike and Chargesheet Filing Against RG Kar

Doctors began a hunger strike on October 5 after more than 50 days of protest. On October 7, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Sanjay Roy, alleging that he committed the crime on August 9 when the victim was resting in the seminar hall during a break.

The hunger strike ended on October 24 after a meeting with Mamata Banerjee. However, delays in filing the chargesheet led to bail being granted to Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal on December 13.

Trial and Anticipated Verdict

The in-camera trial began on November 12, 2024. Over 50 witnesses were examined during the proceedings, which concluded on January 9, 2025. The case has drawn significant public and legal scrutiny, with expectations of a decisive ruling today, January 18, 2025.

As the Sealdah court prepares to deliver its judgement, the nation awaits closure in a case that has highlighted systemic failures and the urgent need for reforms in safety and accountability within healthcare institutions.