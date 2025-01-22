Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
RG Kar Rape Case: WB Govt Seeks Death Penalty, HC To Hear On Jan 27

The West Bengal government has filed an appeal in the Calcutta High Court, challenging the life sentence given to Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

The state is pushing for the death penalty for Roy, with the next hearing scheduled for January 27.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta has approached the Division Bench, led by Justice Debangshu Basak, asking for a more severe punishment for Roy, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused.

The case, involving the rape and murder of a young woman at RG Kar Hospital, has sparked widespread public reaction. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her disappointment over the life sentence, noting that if the case had been handled by the Kolkata Police, a death penalty would have been pursued.

“I learned about the sentencing through the media. We have consistently called for the death penalty, and we stand by that. However, the decision ultimately lies with the court, and I respect that. In three other cases, Kolkata Police ensured capital punishment through swift and thorough investigations. This was a serious case, and had it been under our jurisdiction, we would have secured the death penalty much sooner,” Mamata Banerjee stated in a press conference in Malda on Monday.

The victim’s father, meanwhile, rejected the government’s offer of Rs 17 lakh in compensation, emphasizing that his primary concern is justice, not financial recompense. “The court has made its decision based on the evidence provided by the CBI, but we still have many questions about the investigation. We never sought compensation. We want justice, not money. The Kolkata Police have caused us more pain than the death of my daughter,” he told media.

The case continues to draw attention, with the upcoming hearing on January 27 expected to be a key moment in the legal proceedings. It will determine whether the call for a death sentence for Sanjay Roy will gain traction.

Filed under

RG Kar Rape And Murder Case

