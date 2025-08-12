RML Hospital Becomes The First Central Government Hospital To Achieve NABH Full Accreditation As Per 5th Edition Standards

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first hospital under the Central Government to receive Full Accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) as per the latest 5th Edition Standards.

Dr. (Prof.) Ashok Kumar, Director, on this occasion congratulated every member of the hospital for their relentless efforts into making this a success. He proudly stated that this full NABH accreditation makes ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital the first hospital under the Central Government to achieve this status. He also outlined the journey of quality improvement undertaken so far – ranging from infrastructure upgrades to staff training – ensuring that patient care and safety meet the highest national standards. Dr Ashok while speaking to the media, emphasized his vision regarding the future road map of quality improvement.





Why NABH accreditation matters

Dr. (Prof.) Vivek Dewan, MS, emphasized the importance of the NABH process in improving patient safety, clinical protocols, and service delivery. He acknowledged that over the past two years, since the initiation of the full accreditation process, every member of the organization — from frontline staff, security guards, and nursing officers to senior management — has contributed significantly to achieving this recognition.



Dr. Arti Maria, Dean, expressed that this achievement is only the starting point in the hospital’s ongoing journey towards excellence in quality and safety. She pledged that efforts for continuous quality improvement will continue relentlessly to ensure maximum benefits for both patients and hospital staff.



Dr. (Prof.) Sameek Bhattacharya, Chairman of the Quality & Accreditation Committee, detailed the extensive preparation undertaken. He shared that:



● 31 hospital departments developed their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in alignment with NABH standards.

● Over 150 forms and formats were created to implement quality systems.

● Comprehensive training programs were carried out, including Basic Life Support (BLS), Fire Safety, Code Pink (infant abduction response), Code Blue (cardiac arrest), Code Red (fire emergency), Code Yellow, and Code Violet drills.

● NABH assessors audited 561 standards across 36 departments and 15 clinical buildings.

● Staff across all levels were evaluated for knowledge and were required to demonstrate practical drills to prove effectiveness of the training.

Dr. Parul Goyel, Nodal Officer for Quality & Accreditation, stressed that this was a genuine on-ground transformation. She highlighted the active contribution of Nodal Officers from each department, Heads of Departments (HODs), nursing officers, doctors, resident doctors, and even non-clinical teams such as security guards, ambulance services, procurement and stores, pharmacy, laboratory, and radiology. She recounted real-life examples where trained staff successfully handled a Code Pink situation and multiple Code Blues — saving lives through the systems and drills developed for accreditation. She also noted that the quality culture has now become ingrained among all staff, ensuring sustainability.



About NABH Accreditation (5th Edition Standards)

The NABH Full Accreditation under its 5th Edition Standards is one of the most rigorous hospital quality certifications in India, covering aspects such as patient rights and safety, infection control, continuous quality improvement, facility management, clinical protocols, and overall governance.



With 1,500 inpatient beds, catering to over 7,000 OPD patients per day, and managing 100–150 emergency cases daily, ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital’s accreditation is a testament to the dedication and discipline of its entire workforce.



This achievement marks a new chapter in the hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare services, setting a national benchmark for all Central Government healthcare institutions.

