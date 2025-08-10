LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Asia’s Premier College Fest, Malhar 2025, Launches With Star-Studded Kickoff Event

Asia’s Premier College Fest, Malhar 2025, Launches With Star-Studded Kickoff Event

Malhar 2025 kicked off with “Malhar by the Bay,” featuring stellar performances by Universal Music India artists, student acts, and a surprise flash mob, blending music, art, and culture to celebrate creativity and collaboration.

Malhar, St. Xavier’s pride for over four decades continues to shine, celebrating Asia’s vibrant cultural richness and creative spirit at “Malhar by the Bay.” (Photo: Malhar Fest Instagram)
Malhar, St. Xavier’s pride for over four decades continues to shine, celebrating Asia’s vibrant cultural richness and creative spirit at “Malhar by the Bay.” (Photo: Malhar Fest Instagram)

Published By: Simran Babbar
Published: August 10, 2025 10:43:00 IST

Malhar is one of Asia’s largest inter-collegiate festivals and has been the pride of St. Xavier’s College’s student community for over four decades. Malhar by the Bay continued to represent the cultural richness and creative spirit.

The 2025 edition featured a carefully curated lineup of guest artists, student-led duets, bands, and a surprise flash mob, all coming together to create an immersive experience of rhythm. Malhar is scheduled to be held on the 15th and 16th August 2025, comprising illustrious panel discussions it hosts with experts across fields of entertainment, journalism, and technology, among others. Malhar 2025 promises a dynamic blend of music & performing arts, literary & fine arts showcases, workshops, pop culture experiences, and more.b

In collaboration with JioSaavn, supported by Furtados and with Sammmm as the title sponsor of Malhar 2025, the event’s highlight was the electric set by four guest performers from Universal
Music India — Utsavi Jha, Samad Khan, Bharath, and Mohammad Faiz. 

Their dynamic performances lit up the stage, enthralling the audience and setting the tone for the evening.

Adding to the night’s fervor were student-led acts such as The Espresso Machine, who performed their original composition “Talaash”, along with genre-bending bands and a high-energy Hindi-Marathi rap duo that had the crowd singing, swaying, and celebrating.

As the performances came to a close, the Malhar team surprised the audience with a flash mob, injecting fresh energy into the room. The celebration culminated in a DJ set that kept spirits high and the dance floor alive.

The success of Malhar by the Bay was made possible by the dedication of the Malhar Public Relations Externals team, the enthusiasm of the performers, and the infectious energy of the audience. This unforgettable evening not only marked the official kickoff of Malhar 2025 but also reinforced the festival’s legacy of celebrating creativity, collaboration, and culture.

ALSO READ: Did Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan’s Airport Family Moment Just Silence All Divorce Gossip?

Tags: Asia Premier College FestMalhar 2025

RELATED News

Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’
Kiara Advani Shares Rare Update On Newborn Daughter That Too Post Midnight- Here’s What She Said!

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
Asia’s Premier College Fest, Malhar 2025, Launches With Star-Studded Kickoff Event

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia’s Premier College Fest, Malhar 2025, Launches With Star-Studded Kickoff Event

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia’s Premier College Fest, Malhar 2025, Launches With Star-Studded Kickoff Event
Asia’s Premier College Fest, Malhar 2025, Launches With Star-Studded Kickoff Event
Asia’s Premier College Fest, Malhar 2025, Launches With Star-Studded Kickoff Event
Asia’s Premier College Fest, Malhar 2025, Launches With Star-Studded Kickoff Event

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?