Asia’s Premier College Fest, Malhar 2025, Launches With Star-Studded Kickoff Event

Malhar is one of Asia’s largest inter-collegiate festivals and has been the pride of St. Xavier’s College’s student community for over four decades. Malhar by the Bay continued to represent the cultural richness and creative spirit.

The 2025 edition featured a carefully curated lineup of guest artists, student-led duets, bands, and a surprise flash mob, all coming together to create an immersive experience of rhythm. Malhar is scheduled to be held on the 15th and 16th August 2025, comprising illustrious panel discussions it hosts with experts across fields of entertainment, journalism, and technology, among others. Malhar 2025 promises a dynamic blend of music & performing arts, literary & fine arts showcases, workshops, pop culture experiences, and more.b

In collaboration with JioSaavn, supported by Furtados and with Sammmm as the title sponsor of Malhar 2025, the event’s highlight was the electric set by four guest performers from Universal

Music India — Utsavi Jha, Samad Khan, Bharath, and Mohammad Faiz.

Their dynamic performances lit up the stage, enthralling the audience and setting the tone for the evening.

Adding to the night’s fervor were student-led acts such as The Espresso Machine, who performed their original composition “Talaash”, along with genre-bending bands and a high-energy Hindi-Marathi rap duo that had the crowd singing, swaying, and celebrating.

As the performances came to a close, the Malhar team surprised the audience with a flash mob, injecting fresh energy into the room. The celebration culminated in a DJ set that kept spirits high and the dance floor alive.

The success of Malhar by the Bay was made possible by the dedication of the Malhar Public Relations Externals team, the enthusiasm of the performers, and the infectious energy of the audience. This unforgettable evening not only marked the official kickoff of Malhar 2025 but also reinforced the festival’s legacy of celebrating creativity, collaboration, and culture.

