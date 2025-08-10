Did Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan’s Airport Family Moment Just Silence All Divorce Gossip?

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are back to Mumbai after a trip with their daughter Aaradhya, the wholesome family moment has fans in awe. This appearance together is a big deal amid of the the Bollywood stars ongoing divorce rumours. The couple’s heartwarming appearance at the airport, marked by their gentlemanly gestures, silenced the noisy rumours and showcased their ever-enduring bond.

Abhishek and Aishwarya: Stylishly Reuniting Family at Mumbai Airport

The Bachchan trio turned heads at Mumbai airport with a very stylish look and fan can’t get enough of that. Aishwarya donned neat black top, matching coat and blue pants while Aaradhya sported a full black tracksuit and cap. Abhishek actually led his family with wearing a navy blue hoodie and beige jacket that he matched with black pants, train of smooth handling of luggage that he did before his security team took over.

Viral videos flashed Aaradhya’s radiant smile and Aishwarya’s grace, but the favourite part was how the family sported coordinated outfits that were admired online, calling it “picture-perfect.”

Abhishek’s Protective Gestures Win Hearts

Abhishek’s chivalry won the hearts of public as he waited for his wife and daughter, and again did the courtesy of opning and closing the car doors for them. His polite dealings with airport employees, including handshakes and warm thanks, showed their ground nature.

But in all those pap frenzy was Abhishek’s protective instincts that made sure his wife and daughter shared a good space. Social media buzzed with praise, a fan put it, “His gentlemanly charm is unparalleled!” This public outing has busted almost months-long gossiping about their marriage, bounding the family tighter.

Compelling Divorce Rumours with Family Togetherness

The joint family appearance puts an end to the rumours about their divorce that has been whirling into the air since July 2024 after Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended a certain high-end wedding away from Abhishek’s company. Their trip and return in one tray with a merry face Aaradhya said more about staying together.

The fans could breathe a huge sigh of relief as one stated, “This very moment drains all gossip!” Both the stars are all set to rule the screens with their upcoming projects, with Abhishek gearing up for King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya working on Ponniyin Selvan: II.

