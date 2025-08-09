LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Anupam Kher's Hilarious Take On Confusing Public Toilet Signs Goes Viral: Why Can't They Be Simple?

Anupam Kher’s Hilarious Take On Confusing Public Toilet Signs Goes Viral: Why Can’t They Be Simple?

Bollywood legend Anupam Kher humorously questioned confusing male and female toilet signs in public places via Instagram. Fans resonated with his relatable post

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 9, 2025 19:28:53 IST

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher has gone candid on social media, sharing his “confusion” over the signs in public toilets.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, showing him talking about the unusual symbols that are used to signify male and female toilets in public.

“There’s one thing that I don’t understand these days. To indicate toilets meant for men and women, they add such images or signs that will often confuse you for some time. This is normal in toilets outside restaurants, dubbing theatres, and studios. Why can’t they be as simple as it used to happen before,” Kher said in the video.

He further went on to show the toilets of a studio, which had visibly different signs from the usual ones.

Kher hilariously remarked why can’t they be simpler. “Does this confusion happen to you???” he wrote in the caption.

The actor’s fans instantly took to the comment section and resonated with his thoughts. While many found the video funny, others highlighted their own experiences of coming across such toilet signs.

On the work front, Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ recently opened in theatres and received a warm reception from audiences. It is focused on the Indian Army and autism, telling the story of a young girl who lives with her mother and grandfather. Inspired by her late father, the girl aspires to join the forces.

Besides Kher, the film’s cast features Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

The film was produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. Besides a decent run at the box office, ‘Tanvi The Great’ was also recognised globally during its festival run at Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: Anupam KherTanvi The Greattrending news

Anupam Kher’s Hilarious Take On Confusing Public Toilet Signs Goes Viral: Why Can’t They Be Simple?

