Home > Entertainment > Apoorva Mukhija Reveals Spending Almost Rs 3 Lakh On Transformation: Mere Sar Par Chaar Hi Baal Bache Hein

Apoorva Mukhija Reveals Spending Almost Rs 3 Lakh On Transformation: Mere Sar Par Chaar Hi Baal Bache Hein

YouTuber and actress Apoorva Mukhija revealed in her vlog that she spent nearly ₹3 lakh on a personal makeover, including hair highlights, veneers, dermatology treatments, and nails. The Bollywood newcomer says the subtle transformation was for her own confidence, not public approval.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 9, 2025 19:22:55 IST

Apoorva Mukhija has been making headlines lately. Having recovered from the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent Row, made her Bollywood debut in Nadaaniyan, and gained attention on The Traitors, the YouTuber recently opted for a significant makeover—one she openly discussed in her latest vlog, revealing she spent nearly Rs 3 lakh on the transformation.

Apoorva Mukhija spent Rs 3 lakh on her transformation

Reflecting on her decision, Apoorva shared, “I started questioning why people didn’t like me, and eventually I realised, maybe it isn’t just me—it’s the way things are sometimes. I’ve got the confidence, but not always the looks to match. So, I decided it was time to make some changes.”

Her transformation began at a well-known salon, where she requested the stylist not to bleach her hair out of concern for its health. Instead, she chose to dye her hair brown with added highlights to better frame her features.

When Apoorva Mukhija got veneers

Following her salon visit, Apoorva underwent a dental procedure to get veneers. She was candid about her reasons, explaining that she disliked her natural teeth and felt more confident after the treatment. She addressed criticism online, stating, “There were so many comments saying I looked unnatural or that I used to look better before. But honestly, I did this for myself, not for anyone else.”

Apoorva didn’t stop there. She visited a dermatologist and reflected on how much her life had changed—remembering a time when seeing a doctor for anything was a luxury, and now, she could afford multiple appointments in one day.

To finish her day, she visited a nail salon, and after returning home, she admitted, “I spent almost Rs 3 lakh, and in the end, I don’t look dramatically different. Most of the change is subtle, apart from my teeth. But I did this for myself.”

Apoorva’s vlog documenting her experience has been uploaded to YouTube, where it’s receiving a wave of support from her followers as she embraces this new chapter in her life.

