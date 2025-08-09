Rajinikanth’s Coolie Show Timings: Kerala To Open Theatres At 6am, Tamil Nadu Will Have First Show At 9am

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is officially hitting theatres on August 14, 2025, and, honestly, the hype is off the charts. Advance bookings dropped this morning at 10:30 am, and tickets are flying faster than you can say “Thalaivar.”

Only a handful of theatres have opened reservations so far, but trust me, once more screens get on board, we’re looking at a launch that could rewrite records.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie show timings

Tamil Nadu’s first shows kick off at 9 am, while Kerala and Karnataka are jumping in even earlier at 6 am. But here’s the twist—after that tragic incident with a fan during Thunivu’s FDFS in 2023, Tamil Nadu banned those crazy-early morning screenings.

That’s why folks there have to wait for their Rajini fix a little longer. Plus, with the A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, no one under 18 is getting in.

Coolie Box Office

On the money front, Coolie’s already raking it in. Confirmed advance sales are at ₹1.81 crore, but if you count the blocked seats, it’s ballooned to about ₹5.09 crore. Kerala’s leading the charge, by the way, with a whopping ₹96.5 lakh confirmed and over ₹3 crore including blocked seats. Tamil Nadu’s numbers? Close behind—₹83.98 lakh confirmed, ₹2.01 crore with blocked seats.

And this isn’t just a local phenomenon. Overseas, the buzz is unreal. The UK censor board gave Coolie the green light with zero cuts, and their first show is set for 12:30 am UK time (yep, that’s 5 am IST). At this rate, industry insiders are calling it: Coolie’s on track for a gigantic global opening.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and boasting a cast that’s basically a who’s who of Indian cinema—Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan—this film isn’t just aiming for a big opening. It’s going to dominate the Independence Day box office.