UP Board (UPMSP) Results 2026 To Be Out Shortly at upmsp.edu.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And Steps To Check Marks

The long waiting period for lakhs of students will come to an end today as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to declare the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026. As per the official data, the results will be declared at 4 pm on 23rd April.

Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online using their roll numbers on official websites. The results will be released for all the streams, science, commerce and arts, along with the list of top performers.

When will UP Board Result 2026 be declared

The UP Board has declared that the result will be announced at 4 pm on 23rd April. The results will be declared after a press briefing, and result links will be activated online.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that there is no confusion or delay while checking the result.

Where can students check UP Board Result 2026

After the result announcement, students can check their result on official websites as mentioned below: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Apart from that, the result may also be available through DigiLocker and other government-supported websites. Students should primarily check on official websites to avoid confusion as well as delay.

How to check UP Board Result 2026

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their result:

Go to the official UP Board website.

Click on the link for UP Board Class 10 or 12th Result 2026.

Type your roll number and other required details.

Enter the captcha code as displayed on the screen.

Submit the details and see the result.

After the result is displayed, the provisional marksheet can be downloaded, and a printout can be taken for future reference.

Can students check UP Board Result without roll number

Apart from the roll number system, some third-party sites might provide a result-checking feature by name after filling the registration form only. But the best practice is to use an official method to check the result with certainty.

Having a copy of roll numbers handy always is the quickest way to check the results as soon as the link is live.

What details will be mentioned in the UP Board marksheet

The online marksheet will be provided with the student’s name, roll number, marks in each subject, total marks, and division (First, Second, Third) and qualifying status.

Students should go through the details very carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should reach out to the school or the board immediately.

What should students do after checking the result

Students should do the following after the result is out. Save the result on their digital device. Print a copy to keep handy. Collect the original marksheet from the school later.

If they are not satisfied with the marks, students may apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny based on the guidelines of the board, which will be announced shortly after the result declaration.

With the waiting game at an all-time high, students in Uttar Pradesh are now waiting for the official announcement. The board has requested students to be patient and not to trust unofficial sites for results updates.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Date, Websites, Steps to Download Marksheet and Latest Updates