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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Date, Websites, Steps to Download Marksheet and Latest Updates

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Date, Websites, Steps to Download Marksheet and Latest Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE Class 12 results soon on its official website.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: April 22, 2026 13:38:47 IST

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Date, Websites, Steps to Download Marksheet and Latest Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE Class 12 results soon on its official website, as more than 18 lakh students are waiting for the results. These results are expected to be released by the board by the end of April 2026 after conducting the exams between February 17 and April 10, 2026. The CBSE would ensure that the results are accessible through other platforms such as official websites, SMS, IVRS and digital apps at the same time. 

When will CBSE Class 12 result 2026 be declared

Based on the previous trend, CBSE Class 12 results 2026 can be expected by April 30, 2026. Even though the official date has not been confirmed by CBSE, students are advised to keep an eye out for the announcement.

The results will be released on various platforms simultaneously to prevent delays and technical errors due to huge traffic volume.

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How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 online

DigiLocker is a great platform where students can download their official documents digitally. To access these documents, students have to log in and then visit ‘Pull Partner Documents’. They will have to choose CBSE and then marksheet option to download the scorecard with subject-wise marks, total marks, grades, results, etc.

What are other methods to check CBSE result 2026

Apart from official websites, CBSE has now made a few other options to check results:

  • SMS: Students can send a message in specific format to 7738299899 for subject-wise marks
  • IVRS: Students can call 24300699 with area code to get the result in the call
  • DigiLocker: Digital mark sheet can be downloaded after logging in and verifying the Aadhaar details
  • UMANG app: Students can check the result using mobile app

These methods can be helpful when the official website is down or the internet is slow.

How to download CBSE marksheet using DigiLocker

DigiLocker provides official digital documents easily. Students have to log in using the credentials and then go to the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ option.

Now they can choose CBSE and marksheet option to download digital scorecard with subject-wise marks, total marks, grades, results, etc.

Will CBSE publish Class 12 toppers list 2026

CBSE is not going to publish the toppers list for the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026. CBSE has maintained this practice over the years to avoid academic pressure and unhealthy competition between students. In the school system the emphasis must be on performance and learning and not on rank.

CBSE has made it so easy for students to check their marks from websites, SMS, DigiLocker, IVRS, etc.

Therefore, as the result declaration date is around the corner, students are advised to keep their credentials handy and refer only to official sites for correct information.

What details are mentioned in CBSE Class 12 result

The CBSE Class 12 marksheet contains all the details about one’s academic performance, such as the following: Name and roll number of the student, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, grades, and status of qualifying.

To avoid any confusion, students are advised to check all the information carefully and raise any anomalies to their school authority.

Why should students keep admit card ready

Students should keep their admit card handy before the result check, as roll number, school number and admit card ID are the credentials for checking the result. As the result declaration date is around the corner, students are advised to check only from official sites and monitor updates regularly. The CBSE Class 12 result is a milestone achievement for any student, as it determines the higher education to be pursued by lakhs of students all over the country.

Also Read: MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Date, Websites, Steps to Download Marksheet and Latest Updates
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Date, Websites, Steps to Download Marksheet and Latest Updates
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Date, Websites, Steps to Download Marksheet and Latest Updates
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in, Check Date, Websites, Steps to Download Marksheet and Latest Updates

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