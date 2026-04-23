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Home > Business News > Tata Group’s Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?

Tata Group’s Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?

Trent Share Price Today, April 23: Tata Group stock falls over 1% despite strong Q4FY26 results; check profit, revenue, bonus issue details and why the stock is under pressure.

Tata Group's Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?
Tata Group's Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 23, 2026 10:10:35 IST

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Tata Group’s Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?

Trent Share Price Today, April 23: Shares of Trent slipped over 1% on Thursday, April 23, even as the Tata Group retail arm reported a strong set of March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings. The decline reflects broader weakness on Dalal Street, where investor sentiment remained cautious due to rising crude oil prices and ongoing uncertainty around US-Iran geopolitical developments.

The stock fell as much as 1.23% to ₹4,380 on the BSE during early trade, at the time of writing. Benchmark indices also opened in the red, with the Sensex down 533 points (0.68%) at 77,983.66 and the Nifty 50 slipping 176 points (0.72%) to 24,202.35, indicating a risk-off mood in the market.

Trent Share Price: Strong Q4 performance fails to lift sentiment

Despite the dip in share price, Trent delivered robust financial performance for the quarter. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹413.1 crore, up 32.57% year-on-year from ₹311.6 crore in the same period last year.

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Revenue from operations rose 19.23% to ₹5,027.99 crore, compared to ₹4,216.94 crore a year ago, driven by strong growth in its fashion retail business. Operating performance also remained healthy, with EBITDA at ₹653 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 44% YoY increase.

For the full financial year FY26, Trent posted EBITDA of ₹2,702 crore, marking a 25% growth, underlining sustained momentum in its core retail operations.

What Trent does: A quick look for investors

For those unfamiliar, Trent is the retail arm of the Tata Group and operates well-known fashion and lifestyle brands such as Westside and Zudio. While Westside caters to premium customers, Zudio has rapidly gained traction in the affordable fashion segment, helping the company expand aggressively across cities. This strong positioning in both premium and value retail has been a key driver of its growth in recent years.

Trent Share Price: Bonus issue, dividend and fundraising plans

Alongside its earnings, Trent announced multiple shareholder-friendly moves. The company approved its first-ever bonus issue in a 1:2 ratio, meaning shareholders will receive one additional share for every two shares held.

It also declared a dividend of ₹6 per share, signalling confidence in its cash flows. Additionally, the board approved a ₹2,500 crore rights issue, aimed at supporting future expansion plans.

The record date for the bonus issue will be announced soon.

Trent Share Price: Why the stock is falling despite good results

The fall in Trent’s share price highlights a common market trend—good results do not always translate into immediate gains. Broader market conditions often play a bigger role in the short term.

In this case, weak global cues, rising crude oil prices, and geopolitical uncertainty have weighed on investor sentiment, leading to profit booking even in fundamentally strong stocks.

Trent Share Price: What investors should watch

Going ahead, investors will keep an eye on:

  • Trent’s store expansion, especially in the fast-growing Zudio segment
  • Margin trends amid rising input costs
  • Overall market sentiment and global developments

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today (April 23, 2026): Infosys, Jio Financial, Trent, Tata Communications, BEL In Focus Amid Q4 Earnings Rush

(Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Market investments are subject to risks. Please consult a financial advisor before investing. No investment recommendations are made.)

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Tata Group’s Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?

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Tata Group’s Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?

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Tata Group’s Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?
Tata Group’s Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?
Tata Group’s Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?
Tata Group’s Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?

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