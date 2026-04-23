KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 To Be Out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is scheduled to announce the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 today, April 23. As per official reports, the result will be declared at 12 pm, giving relief to more than nine lakh students who appeared for the board exams this year. Once the result is announced, students can also cross-check their scores through DigiLocker and official websites. The result link will be activated soon after the announcement.

When will Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 be declared

As per official reports, the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 will be announced at 12 pm today, April 23. The announcement will be made after a formal briefing, and students will be able to check their results online. Last year, the result was declared in May. So the result this year is being announced earlier.

Where to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

All Class 10 students can check their Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 on the following websites: karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and DigiLocker.

Students are advised to click only on the official websites. Only then they will not get confused with the fake result links during peak traffic moments.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

All students can check their result by following these steps:

Visit the result website.

Click on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 link.

Fill in the required details and registration number.

Click on the check result button to see your result.

Students are advised to download and save a copy of the provisional marksheet for reference.

How many students appeared for KSEAB SSLC exams 2026

Based on the official statistics, a total of 902,889 students appeared for Karnataka SSLC exams this year. Out of these, 812,855 were fresh candidates, 62,845 were repeaters, and 27,189 were private candidates. The exams were conducted in 2,871 centres, spread across the state, covering more than 15,000 schools.

What changes were made in passing marks for SSLC 2026

The government has lowered the passing marks for students. The minimum passing marks for Class 10 will be lower than before, from 35 per cent to 33 per cent. This will definitely be a boon for the students and will affect the overall pass percentage. The pass percentage last year was just 57.61 per cent.

What details will be mentioned in Karnataka SSLC marksheet

The online marksheet will contain the following details: name of student registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying marks.

Students should make sure that all the details are correct, and if any mistake is found in the marksheet, they should contact the school authorities or the board immediately.

What should students do after checking the result

After viewing the result, students should download the provisional marksheet and keep a copy in print, as it will be required on the spot. The schools will distribute the original marksheets at a later date. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or supplementary exams as per the guidelines of the board. As the result is about to be out in a few hours, students from all over Karnataka are anxiously waiting to check their marks.

The authorities have advised students to remain calm and avoid any unofficial websites while checking their results.