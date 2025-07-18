LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey Epstein List Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron CBS The Late Show 2026 chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Home > India > Robert Vadra Hounded By Govt For Last 10 Years, Chargesheet Continuation Of Witch Hunt: Rahul Gandhi

Robert Vadra Hounded By Govt For Last 10 Years, Chargesheet Continuation Of Witch Hunt: Rahul Gandhi

The chargesheet against Robert Vadra isn't just a legal twist, it's a fresh chapter in an ongoing political drama. When politics meets property, sparks fly and battle lines deepen, continuing to blur the lines between courtroom narratives and election battlegrounds with family, legacy, and power, all at stake.

Image Credit - X
Image Credit - X

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 12:40:18 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday came out in support of his brother in law and businessman Robert Vadra after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named in the chargesheet in connection with a money laundering case saying he has been hounded by the government for the past 10 years and the chargesheet is continuation of that witch hunt. 

Rahul Gandhi took to X, to echo his voice against the ED chargesheet against his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband in Gurugram Shikohpur land deal case. 

He said, “My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt.”

The former Congress chief said that “I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment”.

“I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity. The truth will eventually prevail,” he added.

His remarks came a day after the ED filed a chargesheet against Vadra and his company M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd and 8 others in the 3.53 acre of land deal in 2008 in Gurugram’s Shikohpur village. 

A case was filed in 2018 by Gurugram Police and the FIR alleged that Vadra through his company bought the 3.53 acre land for Rs 7.5 crore and got it mutated within a day and the title of the land transferred to him within 24 hours.

Vadra’s company sold the same land to realty major DLF in 2012 for Rs 58 crore, thus earning a profit of over 51 crore. At the time of this process, Haryana was governed by the Congress party led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the Chief Minister. 

The Gurugram Police filed a case against Hooda, Vadra, M/S Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd, DLF, M/s Omkareshwar Properties and others under several sections. 

Vadra, who is son-in-law of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is also being probed by the ED in two other cases including one involving arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and in a Rajasthan’s Bikaner land deal case. 

Vadra had faced questioning from the financial probe agency on multiple occasions in three case. He was questioned in the Shikohpur land case for three consecutive days in April.

ALSO READ – Assam: Rahul Gandhi Hit Outs At Assam CM, Himanta Responds

More News

Blackpink’s Jennie Gets Candid About Love, Reveals Her Ideal Type, Dating Style, and More!
Caught on Kiss Cam- Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Multi-Million Dollar Net Worth Under Scrutiny Amid Viral Coldplay Concert Scandal
GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared, What You Need to know
33 Killed, Dozens Injured In Last 48 Hours Due To Lightning Strikes In Bihar
Did You Know Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan Are Secretly Rewriting OYO’s Success Story? Find Out How!
Who Was Velu Prabhakaran? Veteran Tamil Filmmaker Passes Away at 68
40 Bengaluru Schools Receives Bomb Threats Emails, Police Launch Massive Search
Robert Vadra Hounded By Govt For Last 10 Years, Chargesheet Continuation Of Witch Hunt: Rahul Gandhi
Who’s Grumpy, Who Cooks, And Who Said ‘I Love You’ First? Obamas Reveal All In A Rapid-Fire Podcast Round
Lilo & Stitch Becomes First Hollywood 2025 Film to Hit One Billion!
Robert Vadra Hounded By Govt For Last 10 Years, Chargesheet Continuation Of Witch Hunt: Rahul Gandhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Robert Vadra Hounded By Govt For Last 10 Years, Chargesheet Continuation Of Witch Hunt: Rahul Gandhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Robert Vadra Hounded By Govt For Last 10 Years, Chargesheet Continuation Of Witch Hunt: Rahul Gandhi
Robert Vadra Hounded By Govt For Last 10 Years, Chargesheet Continuation Of Witch Hunt: Rahul Gandhi
Robert Vadra Hounded By Govt For Last 10 Years, Chargesheet Continuation Of Witch Hunt: Rahul Gandhi
Robert Vadra Hounded By Govt For Last 10 Years, Chargesheet Continuation Of Witch Hunt: Rahul Gandhi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?