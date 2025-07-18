Robert Vadra Hounded By Govt For Last 10 Years, Chargesheet Continuation Of Witch Hunt: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday came out in support of his brother in law and businessman Robert Vadra after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named in the chargesheet in connection with a money laundering case saying he has been hounded by the government for the past 10 years and the chargesheet is continuation of that witch hunt.

Rahul Gandhi took to X, to echo his voice against the ED chargesheet against his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband in Gurugram Shikohpur land deal case.

He said, “My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt.”

The former Congress chief said that “I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment”.

“I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity. The truth will eventually prevail,” he added.

His remarks came a day after the ED filed a chargesheet against Vadra and his company M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd and 8 others in the 3.53 acre of land deal in 2008 in Gurugram’s Shikohpur village.

A case was filed in 2018 by Gurugram Police and the FIR alleged that Vadra through his company bought the 3.53 acre land for Rs 7.5 crore and got it mutated within a day and the title of the land transferred to him within 24 hours.

Vadra’s company sold the same land to realty major DLF in 2012 for Rs 58 crore, thus earning a profit of over 51 crore. At the time of this process, Haryana was governed by the Congress party led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the Chief Minister.

The Gurugram Police filed a case against Hooda, Vadra, M/S Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd, DLF, M/s Omkareshwar Properties and others under several sections.

Vadra, who is son-in-law of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is also being probed by the ED in two other cases including one involving arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and in a Rajasthan’s Bikaner land deal case.

Vadra had faced questioning from the financial probe agency on multiple occasions in three case. He was questioned in the Shikohpur land case for three consecutive days in April.