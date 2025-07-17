LIVE TV
Assam: Rahul Gandhi Hit Outs At Assam CM, Himanta Responds

During a rally in Assam, Rahul Gandhi accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of acting like a king, handing state wealth to corporates, and manipulating voter rolls. The Assam CM responded saying Gandhi's criticism has elevated his political stature.

Published By: Lavanya R
Edited By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 13:46:04 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a gathering of party leaders, MPs, MLAs, and workers in Assam, launched a scathing attack on the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of acting like a king instead of an elected leader.

Welcoming senior leaders including Gaurav Gogoi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi hailed the party’s booth workers and grassroots supporters, calling them the “sher and sherni” (lions and lionesses) of Assam and the backbone of the Congress.

“How is your mood today? You are the brave ones who will fight for Assam’s future,” Gandhi told the crowd.

He alleged that the Chief Minister is handing over Assam’s wealth to big industrialists like Adani and Ambani, ignoring the common people. “Behind all the noise, there is fear in his voice because he knows that one day the Babbar Sher (lion) of Congress will send him to jail. And mark my words the day is not far when the media will telecast that the CM of Assam is behind bars. Even Modi ji will not be able to save him,” Gandhi said.

He also accused the BJP of manipulating the electoral process in Assam. “The BJP is removing poor voters and farmers from the voters list. The Election Commission is working hand in glove with the BJP and is not fulfilling its responsibility,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, responded to the criticism stating that the LoP visited Assam just to criticise the Assam CM. “Rahul Gandhi visited Assam today solely to criticise me. He mentioned my name repeatedly in all his meetings. I must say, I am grateful because today, he has elevated my political stature to a level I might never have reached had I remained in the Congress party. It is indeed a day of great satisfaction. After all, if Rahul Gandhi has chosen to criticise me, it is a clear sign that I must be doing something right for the people of Assam,” Assam CM posted on social media handle X.

Tags: assamCM Himanta Biswa Sarmarahul gandhi

India Goes Global For Oil, Unbothered By US Sanction Warnings
RCB Blamed For Bengaluru Stampede In Karnataka Govt Report; Virat Kohli Also Named As High Court Unseals Findings
