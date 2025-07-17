PAN-PAN Alert: IndiGo Flight 6E 6271 Diverted To Mumbai Due To Engine Malfunction

A full emergency was declared at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday evening after a Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi encountered a mid-air technical snag.

Flight 6E 6271, an Airbus A320neo aircraft carrying 191 passengers, took off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport en route to Manohar International Airport, Goa. Around 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar, the pilot issued a ‘PAN-PAN-PAN’ call an urgent radio signal that indicates a non-life-threatening emergency.

Sources at the airport confirmed the incident, stating, “The pilot declared PAN-PAN due to a malfunction in engine number 1. It’s a precautionary signal to indicate urgency without immediate danger.”

Responding swiftly, the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai, where a full emergency was declared at 21:35 IST. The flight landed safely at 21:52, and the emergency status was withdrawn at 21:57, as per the official statement by CSMIA.

All passengers were safely deboarded, and terminal staff assisted with further arrangements. There was no impact on overall airport operations, and an alternative aircraft was arranged to resume the journey to Goa.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the development, stating: “A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271. As per standard procedure, the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai. We regret the inconvenience and prioritise safety above all.”

Some passengers reported confusion after the flight came to a halt while taxiing, causing concern before the announcement of reboarding was made later in the evening.

This incident follows a series of recent technical issues with IndiGo flights. Just last week, a Raipur-bound flight from Indore (6E-7295) returned mid-air due to a fault. Similarly, an IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi made an emergency landing in Bihar after a bird strike caused panic among 169 onboard.

Officials praised the pilot’s presence of mind in each instance, emphasising that quick decisions helped avert major mishaps.

