Air India International Flights To Resume From THIS Date, Full Refund And Alternate Booking Options Available

In the latest development, Air India has announced the partial restoration of its internatioanl flight from August 1, 2025. This comes after a safety pause taken after the massive tragedy of AI171 plane crash on June 12, 2025.

However, the airline plans to resume full operations starting from October 1, 2025. The pause was a tenure to carry out safety checks on its Boeing 787 fleet and adjust to longer flying times due to airspace closures over Pakistan and the Middle East.

#ImportantUpdate Air India announces the partial restoration of international flight schedules, effective 1 August 2025. The full restoration is planned from 1 October 2025. Details here: https://t.co/kGXz11QXuO — Air India (@airindia) July 15, 2025

New Ahmedabad–London Route Announced

Between August 1 and September 30, Air India will operate three weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London Heathrow, replacing the existing five weekly services to London Gatwick.

Air India will reinstate and increase frequencies on several routes across Europe and the Far East. Starting July 16, the Delhi–London Heathrow route will return to its full 24 weekly flights. From August 1, Delhi–Zurich increases to five weekly flights, while Delhi–Tokyo (Haneda) resumes all seven weekly flights.

The Delhi–Seoul (Incheon) route will operate five times a week from September 1, following a previous reduction. These changes reflect Air India’s phased restoration plan and are designed to match passenger demand with aircraft availability during the ongoing transition.

Despite the partial restoration, several routes will continue to operate at reduced frequencies.

From August 1, Bengaluru–London Heathrow will reduce further to four weekly flights, while Delhi–Paris will drop to seven weekly flights. Routes like Delhi–Chicago, Delhi–Washington, Delhi–Toronto, and Delhi–Vancouver remain cut by up to 50%. Similarly, Mumbai–New York (JFK) and Delhi–New York (Newark) will operate six and four times weekly respectively. Air India will continue to adjust these schedules based on fleet readiness and evolving airspace conditions until full restoration in October.

Air India confirmed the continued suspension of certain international routes until September 30. These include Amritsar–London Gatwick, Goa (Mopa)–London Gatwick, Bengaluru–Singapore, and Pune–Singapore. Additionally, Delhi–Nairobi will operate thrice weekly until August 31, but remain suspended during September. The airline has removed some planned flights for August–September from its booking system as part of the transition.

This is a key note for all Air India passengers that Air India is proactively reaching out to impacted travelers to offer full refunds or alternate booking options. These measures are part of a broader safety-focused operational framework following the June incident.

525 Weekly International Flights

Following this phased restoration, Air India now operates over 525 international flights weekly, covering 63 routes across short, long, and ultra-long haul sectors. The airline expressed regret for the temporary disruptions caused by the Safety Pause and affirmed its commitment to safety, reliability, and passenger convenience.

