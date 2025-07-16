LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Live TV
TRENDING |
Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya Israeli airstrikes on Syria trump administration body image trump tariffs army crackdown in Bangladesh donald trump Nimisha Priya
Home > India > Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai

Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai

IndiGo flight 6E 6271 from Delhi to Goa diverted to Mumbai after an in-flight engine shutdown on July 16, 2025. The airline arranged an alternate aircraft to complete the journey and confirmed all safety procedures were followed.

Indigo Flight Suffers Engine Failure
Indigo Flight Suffers Engine Failure

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 23:34:53 IST

The IndiGo flight 6E 6271, from Delhi to Goa, faced an in-flight engine shutdown on July 16, 2025, prompting an emergency diversion to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. 

The flight, originally scheduled to depart Delhi at 7:30 pm, took off at 8:15 pm and was expected to land in Goa by 10:00 pm. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai around 10:00 pm, with a full emergency declared. Fire tenders and ambulances remained on standby as precautionary measures. The aircraft, registered VT-IZB, is approximately six years old and will undergo inspection.

IndiGo Deploys Alternate Aircraft to Resume Passenger Journey

Following the safe landing, IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft to complete the journey from Mumbai to Manohar International Airport, Goa.

A spokesperson stated, “While the aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers.” IndiGo confirmed that standard operating procedures were followed during the incident and that passengers received assistance during the transfer. The airline prioritized safety and took immediate steps to ensure minimal disruption to the scheduled operations and passenger convenience.

Indigo Mid Air Diversion 

In an official statement, the airline said, “A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025.

Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.”

IndiGo apologized for the inconvenience and reiterated, “At IndiGo, safety and security of the customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance.” The airline’s technical team initiated a complete inspection of the affected aircraft, which will remain grounded until it passes mandatory safety checks and maintenance protocols.

Must Read: London Plane Crash: All 4 Aboard SUZ1 Flight Dead, Identification Awaited

More News

Messi Takes on MLS Rival Evander in Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Thriller (When and Where to Watch)
Tomorrowland Music Festival Under Fire: Main Stage Engulfed In Flames In Belgium
Video | Two Shocking Incidents Of Women Being Tied To Poles In Andhra Pradesh Stir Outrage, Police Reveal Truth Behind One Case
Kerala To Allow Euthanasia Of Diseased Stray Dogs—But Only With Vet’s Certification
Rahul Mishra To Open, JJ Valaya To Close India Couture Week 2025 In Delhi
Air India International Flights To Resume From THIS Date, Full Refund And Alternate Booking Options Available
Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai
21 Palestinians Killed In Stampede At Gaza Aid Distribution Center
Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors With Humor On ‘IMO’ Podcast – Here’s What They Said
Staying Active In Adulthood Can Cut Death Risk By 40%, Says Major Study
Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai
Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai
Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai
Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?