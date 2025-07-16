Indigo Flight From Delhi To Goa Suffers Engine Failure, Diverted To Mumbai

The IndiGo flight 6E 6271, from Delhi to Goa, faced an in-flight engine shutdown on July 16, 2025, prompting an emergency diversion to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart Delhi at 7:30 pm, took off at 8:15 pm and was expected to land in Goa by 10:00 pm. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai around 10:00 pm, with a full emergency declared. Fire tenders and ambulances remained on standby as precautionary measures. The aircraft, registered VT-IZB, is approximately six years old and will undergo inspection.

IndiGo Deploys Alternate Aircraft to Resume Passenger Journey

Following the safe landing, IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft to complete the journey from Mumbai to Manohar International Airport, Goa.

A spokesperson stated, “While the aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers.” IndiGo confirmed that standard operating procedures were followed during the incident and that passengers received assistance during the transfer. The airline prioritized safety and took immediate steps to ensure minimal disruption to the scheduled operations and passenger convenience.

Indigo Mid Air Diversion

In an official statement, the airline said, “A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025.

Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.”

IndiGo apologized for the inconvenience and reiterated, “At IndiGo, safety and security of the customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance.” The airline’s technical team initiated a complete inspection of the affected aircraft, which will remain grounded until it passes mandatory safety checks and maintenance protocols.

