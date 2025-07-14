London Plane Crash: All 4 Aboard SUZ1 Flight Dead, Identification Awaited

All four people aboard a small plane that crashed shortly after its take-off from London Southend Airport are dead, police said Monday.

Essex Police confirmed the crash. They said that work is being carried out to identify the victims of the crash, none of whom are British.

The plane had flown from the Greek capital, Athens, to Pula in Croatia on Sunday before heading to Southend, with a planned return to Lelystad Airport that evening.

As per reports, it was due to return to its home base of Lelystad, in the Netherlands, that the plane came down and burst into flames.

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin told reporters, “Sadly, we can now confirm that all four people on board died, adding that we are working to officially confirm their identities. At this stage, we believe all four are foreign nationals.

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm there were no survivors among the four people on board flight SUZ1,” the company said.

According to the Hill, London Southend is a relatively small airport, around 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of the British capital, used for short-haul flights by airlines including easyJet. The airport remained closed on Monday with no word on when it would reopen.

The Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, first built in the 1970s, is an aviation workhorse used for a wide variety of roles around the world, the Associated Press reported.

ALSO READ: London Plane Crash Caught On Cam: Scary Visuals Of Massive Blast, Fire and Smoke