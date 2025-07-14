LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Home > World > London Plane Crash: All 4 Aboard SUZ1 Flight Dead, Identification Awaited

London Plane Crash: All 4 Aboard SUZ1 Flight Dead, Identification Awaited

All four people aboard a small plane that crashed shortly after its take-off from London Southend Airport are dead. The police confirmed the crash. They said that work is being carried out to identify the victims of the crash, none of whom are British.

4 Killed In London Plane Crash(Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 22:29:00 IST

All four people aboard a small plane that crashed shortly after its take-off from London Southend Airport are dead, police said Monday.

Essex Police confirmed the crash. They said that work is being carried out to identify the victims of the crash, none of whom are British.

The plane had flown from the Greek capital, Athens, to Pula in Croatia on Sunday before heading to Southend, with a planned return to Lelystad Airport that evening.

As per reports, it was due to return to its home base of Lelystad, in the Netherlands, that the plane came down and burst into flames.

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin told reporters, “Sadly, we can now confirm that all four people on board died, adding that we are working to officially confirm their identities. At this stage, we believe all four are foreign nationals.

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm there were no survivors among the four people on board flight SUZ1,” the company said.

According to the Hill, London Southend is a relatively small airport, around 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of the British capital, used for short-haul flights by airlines including easyJet. The airport remained closed on Monday with no word on when it would reopen.

The Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, first built in the 1970s, is an aviation workhorse used for a wide variety of roles around the world, the Associated Press reported.

ALSO READ: London Plane Crash Caught On Cam: Scary Visuals Of Massive Blast, Fire and Smoke

Tags: 4 killed in crash near Londonhome_hero_pos_1London Small Plane Crash

More News

Two Former Israeli Prime Ministers Reject Plans For Gaza ‘Humanitarian City’
Omar Abdullah Alleges Manhandling By Security During Martyrs’ Day Visit In Srinagar
Golden Temple In Punjab Receives Bomb Threat, SGPC Files Police Complaint
Calcutta Rape Survivor Skips Court Appearance, Medical Test, Phone Switched Off
Trump approves supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine amidst Russian attacks
Ireland Deems US Tariffs “Not Tenable” As Martin Urges EU To Hold Course On Negotiation
Italy Warns Against Transatlantic Trade War As Meloni Urges Continued EU-US Talks
Ravindra Jadeja Leaves Lord’s Test Mid-Innings: What’s Behind The Decision?
London Plane Crash: All 4 Aboard SUZ1 Flight Dead, Identification Awaited
France Urges Swift EU Response To US Tariffs As Macron Backs Countermeasure Readiness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?