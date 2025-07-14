LIVE TV
London Plane Crash Caught On Cam: Scary Visuals Of Massive Blast, Fire and Smoke

A small Beechcraft Super King Air crashed shortly after takeoff from London Southend Airport in a London plane crash. The airport was closed as Essex Police and emergency services responded to the massive fireball and thick smoke. Authorities have not yet confirmed any casualties in the London plane crash.

Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 09:31:26 IST

London Plane Crash Deaths: A small plane crashed shortly after taking off from London Southend Airport on Sunday afternoon, forcing the airport to close until further notice. Authorities have yet to confirm whether there were any injuries or fatalities.

London Plane Crash Caught on Camera

Videos circulating on social media show thick black smoke rising from the crash site. The entire aircraft was obscured by smoke and flames, with no visible parts of the plane remaining after the impact.

Which Aircraft Was Involved In London Plane Crash?

The aircraft involved was operated by Zeusch Aviation, a Netherlands-based company. Earlier on Sunday, the plane had flown from Athens, Greece, to Pula, Croatia, and then to Southend. It was scheduled to return to Lelystad in the Netherlands that evening.

Zeusch Aviation confirmed that flight SUZ1 was the one involved in the accident, stating, “we are assisting with the investigation and our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.”

Reports indicate the aircraft was a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air , a 12-meter-long twin-engine turboprop plane equipped with medical equipment for patient transport.

Eyewitness Accounts, Scary Visuals Of  London Plane Crash

Southend Airport, located approximately 72 kilometers east of London, cancelled all flights as police, emergency services, and air accident investigators responded to the scene.

John Johnson, a witness at the airport with his family, described the terrifying moments to Dailymail, saying, “it took off and about three or four seconds later, it started turning sharply to the left. Then it flipped and crashed head-first into the ground.”

He also recalled a touching moment before takeoff: “we waved at the pilots, and they waved back.”

What Is Essex Police Saying About London Plane Crash?

Essex Police were alerted to the “serious incident” shortly before 4 p.m. local time.

Eyewitness Dan Hill told UKNIP, “i saw the huge fireball from my window,” describing the crash as horrifying.

Nearby, golfers at Rochford Hundred Golf Club rushed toward the scene after seeing the plane plummet. Footage shows a group of frantic men running toward the thick smoke, seemingly searching for anyone caught in the explosion.

Social media videos also captured black smoke billowing into the sky and passengers boarding other flights near the airport.

Details Of The London Plane Crash Flight

According to Flightradar data, the flight to Lelystad, east of Amsterdam, was scheduled for 3:45 p.m. but took off about 10 minutes late.

The plane, believed to be 31 years old, can accommodate up to 12 passengers. Before taxiing, pilots were seen waving to children nearby.

Essex Police, ambulances, and fire engines responded promptly and have set up a dedicated phone line for inquiries.

Residents have been advised to avoid the area, which remains cordoned off. Several EasyJet flights from Southend have been cancelled as a precaution.

