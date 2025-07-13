LIVE TV
Home > World > London Southend Airport: Super King Air Jet Crashes Moments After Takeoff

London Southend Airport: Super King Air Jet Crashes Moments After Takeoff

A small plane crashed at London Southend Airport, sparking flames and prompting a large emergency response. Four flights were canceled and two incoming planes were diverted. Officials haven't confirmed the aircraft type or injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Reports suggest that the crashed plane was Beech B200 Super King.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 00:16:35 IST

London Southend Airport witnessed a plane crash, which resulted in a burst of flames from the site of the incident. 

Multiple reports point out that the plane was a Beech B200 Super King Air, but officials have refused to confirm the reports. 

They avoided saying anything on the number of injuries as well, or that if there have been any injuries at all as a result of the crash.

What happened at London Southend Airport today?

David Burton-Sampson, the local MP, said on social media platform X that he is “aware of an incident” at the airport and urged everyone to “allow the emergency services” to function properly.

Meanwhile, Essex Police said that “We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Southend Airport. We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-meter plane. We are working with all emergency services at the scene now, and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”

East of England Ambulance Service also said that “four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars, and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance have been sent to Southend Airport responding to reports of an incident involving an airplane.”

Matt Dent, an official, said, X: “I am aware of the serious live incident ongoing at London Southend Airport.
“At present, all I know is that a small plane has crashed at the airport. My thoughts are with all those involved and with the emergency services currently responding to the incident.”

 London Southend Airport flight cancellations

Reports said that police have surrounded the area and fire and ambulance service vehicles have reached the site.

Reports also added that four flights were cancelled that were scheduled to fly from the Southend Airport.

Moreover, two planes that were about to land at the airport were diverted to different airports of London Gatwick and London Stansted.

The airport is situated around 36 miles from the center of London, reportedly.

