Rohini court questions investigation in attempt to murder case, asks DCP to appear for clarification

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Rohini Principal District and Sessions Judge, Nisha Sahay Saxena, has asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West District) to be present before the court for clarifications in an ongoing attempt to murder case, after certain gaps in the investigation came to light.

The court observed that although the charge sheet was filed on May 4, 2025, the original medico-legal certificate (MLC) of the injured is yet to be placed on record. It was also noted that the charge sheet does not mention the role of co-accused Sujal, who is alleged to have fired at the injured and has not yet been apprehended.

“Due to lapse on part of the Investigation Officer, the bail application of other accused persons is being delayed. DCP North-West is directed to appear in person before court for further clarifications in the matter.”

The hearing has now been adjourned to September 18, 2025, when the statement of the injured will also be recorded.

Appearing on behalf of the accused, Ankit, advocate Ravi Drall argued that his client has been in custody while the main alleged assailant, Sujal, has neither been arrested nor declared a proclaimed offender.

He pointed out that there is a background of animosity between the complainant and Sujal, with multiple cases pending against each other.

Counsel further submitted that Ankit was drawn into the case unfairly after declining to associate with either group, and that his implication rests largely on a disclosure statement. It was argued that the investigating officer appeared to have overlooked the role of the main accused.

Drall also highlighted that one of the co-accused had sought preservation of CCTV footage from neighbouring cameras, which could provide clarity on whether the incident unfolded as described in the FIR.

The case originates from an FIR registered on February 3, 2025, in the Jahangir Puri police station regarding an alleged attempt to murder.

Three persons, Harsh alias Achu, Ankit alias Niranjan, and Girish alias Khema, were arrested and are currently in judicial custody. Their bail applications have been pending since July. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.