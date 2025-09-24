LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci whatsapp ABC News donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rolls Royce Ghost Worth Rs. 10 Crore Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Roads In Kolkata, Internet Gets Furious Over City’s Poor Infrastructure

Rolls Royce Ghost Worth Rs. 10 Crore Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Roads In Kolkata, Internet Gets Furious Over City’s Poor Infrastructure

A viral video shows a Rolls-Royce Ghost stranded in Kolkata’s floodwaters amid the heaviest rainfall in 37 years. The incident highlights the city’s severe waterlogging crisis, transport disruptions, and tragic loss of lives just days ahead of Durga Puja celebrations.

Rolls-Royce Ghost stranded on a waterlogged road in Kolkata (Photo: Instagram)
Rolls-Royce Ghost stranded on a waterlogged road in Kolkata (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 24, 2025 13:51:19 IST

A clip of a posh Rolls-Royce Ghost stuck in a standing waterlogged road in Kolkata has already hit social media with lots of people discussing the infrastructure of the city and the overall effects of the recent torrential downpours.

The accident came at a time when it was raining heavily, and this has led to a lot of inconvenience to the city.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Gets Stranded

The video was uploaded to Instagram, and it shows a silver and blue Rolls-Royce Ghost stuck on a road full of floodwater in the middle. Other vehicles, including a motorcycle, are depicted driving in the surroundings ofa  luxurious vehicle that is not in motion. Some of the signs include tree branches found on the hood of the car, meaning that the storm might have caught the car in its frenzy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Supercars Of Kolkata™ (@supercarsofkolkata)

How did the Internet react?

One user commented, “And still some people question that why people leaving india! So sad.” Another posted, “Lord Alto zindabad,”

An individual shared, “Completely agree on the road conditions despite Road Tax part but am even more worried who chose to bring out this car under such condition??? as another concluded, “Just imagine the amount of road tax he had to pay for this car and what road he is getting to drive on.” 

Massive Rainfall And Flooding Wreak Havoc 

The disaster occurred at one of the largest rainstorms that had been recorded at Kolkata in 37 years. The rains have been very heavy leading to massive flooding in the cities, a big disruption of transport, among other effects of transport. 

It has also been human in the mayhem with local authorities reporting the deaths of at least 10 people due to the rain. The disasters caused by the floods have devastated the day to day lives of people a few days before the Durga Puja festival.  

Tags: kolkataRolls-Royce Ghosttrending newsviral video

RELATED News

BMW Accident Case: Patiala House Court Directs Delhi Police To Produce CCTV Evidence, Next Hearing On Sept 25
Poonam Pandey Dropped From Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela After Protests
Delhi’s Inter-State Bus Service Roars Back To Life: CM Rekha Gupta Launches AC Buses with Digital Payments
Punjab Viral Video: Man Slaps Two Men, Punishes Them For Spitting Gutka On Road But What Happened Next Will SHOCK You
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 24.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Growth, Crosses Rs 65 Crore Mark
SIMC Pune Announces MBA (CM) Admissions Open via SNAP 2025
Canada Super 60 names Women's Trophy after cricketing legend Mel Jones
Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is Doing Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Chamchagiri,’ Recalls His Brother Was Never Fired From Tere Naam
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 24.09.2025: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Rolls Royce Ghost Worth Rs. 10 Crore Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Roads In Kolkata, Internet Gets Furious Over City’s Poor Infrastructure
"Mahagathbandhan will form next govt": Congress' Manickam Tagore ahead of Bihar assembly polls
7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Massive Salary Boost For Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 58% DA Before Diwali, 2023–2025 Analysis
Trump believes Ukraine will be back to its "original form" with EU, NATO support after meeting with Zelenskyy
"I love that character": Jeremy Renner on doing 'Hawkeye' season 2
Rolls Royce Ghost Worth Rs. 10 Crore Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Roads In Kolkata, Internet Gets Furious Over City’s Poor Infrastructure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rolls Royce Ghost Worth Rs. 10 Crore Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Roads In Kolkata, Internet Gets Furious Over City’s Poor Infrastructure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rolls Royce Ghost Worth Rs. 10 Crore Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Roads In Kolkata, Internet Gets Furious Over City’s Poor Infrastructure
Rolls Royce Ghost Worth Rs. 10 Crore Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Roads In Kolkata, Internet Gets Furious Over City’s Poor Infrastructure
Rolls Royce Ghost Worth Rs. 10 Crore Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Roads In Kolkata, Internet Gets Furious Over City’s Poor Infrastructure
Rolls Royce Ghost Worth Rs. 10 Crore Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Roads In Kolkata, Internet Gets Furious Over City’s Poor Infrastructure

QUICK LINKS