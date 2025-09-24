Rolls Royce Ghost Worth Rs. 10 Crore Gets Stuck On Waterlogged Roads In Kolkata, Internet Gets Furious Over City’s Poor Infrastructure

A clip of a posh Rolls-Royce Ghost stuck in a standing waterlogged road in Kolkata has already hit social media with lots of people discussing the infrastructure of the city and the overall effects of the recent torrential downpours.

The accident came at a time when it was raining heavily, and this has led to a lot of inconvenience to the city.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Gets Stranded

The video was uploaded to Instagram, and it shows a silver and blue Rolls-Royce Ghost stuck on a road full of floodwater in the middle. Other vehicles, including a motorcycle, are depicted driving in the surroundings ofa luxurious vehicle that is not in motion. Some of the signs include tree branches found on the hood of the car, meaning that the storm might have caught the car in its frenzy.

How did the Internet react?

One user commented, “And still some people question that why people leaving india! So sad.” Another posted, “Lord Alto zindabad,”

An individual shared, “Completely agree on the road conditions despite Road Tax part but am even more worried who chose to bring out this car under such condition??? as another concluded, “Just imagine the amount of road tax he had to pay for this car and what road he is getting to drive on.”

Massive Rainfall And Flooding Wreak Havoc

The disaster occurred at one of the largest rainstorms that had been recorded at Kolkata in 37 years. The rains have been very heavy leading to massive flooding in the cities, a big disruption of transport, among other effects of transport.

It has also been human in the mayhem with local authorities reporting the deaths of at least 10 people due to the rain. The disasters caused by the floods have devastated the day to day lives of people a few days before the Durga Puja festival.