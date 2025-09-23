Viral Video: Russian & Ukrainian Tourists Come Together To Perform ‘Pind Daan’ In Varanasi, Chant Mantras And Vow To Become Vegetarian

Gaya Pitrupaksh Mela 2025 In an unusual spiritual act, almost two dozen international tourists, consisting of Russians, Ukrainians and Spanish worshippers, took part in the holy Pind Daan ceremonies at Gaya.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the visitors prayed at two significant vedis, Sita Kund and Dev Ghat in hopes of the salvation of the souls of their forebears.

Russian Tourists Perform Pind Daan

The rituals were discovered in Varanasi.

Reports indicate that the group got to know about Pitrupaksh when they were in Varanasi. Curiosity led them to the internet, where they studied more about this fortnight-long festival, and they became very spiritual. They were introduced to the priests of Gaya assisted by the guides in Varanasi, who made the rituals ready for them.

📍Gaya, Bihar: Russian pilgrims performed Pind Daan for their ancestors’ moksha. 👉 Even the world now knows — the road to ‘moksha’ begins with Sanatan Dharma 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NB8Zpo61ye — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 20, 2025

Strict adherence to traditions confirmed by priests

Madhav of Acharya and Abhinav Shankar, the people behind the ceremonies, told them that the foreigners took the rituals seriously in all aspects. They recited mantras the way they were told, and performed the entire Hindu ritual of Pind Daan. The priests further said that the tourists even made a promise to become vegetarians forever after completing the rites, and they felt the inner peace and fulfilment.

The local Scouts and Guides unit members were important in assisting the visitors whenever they visited Gaya. They made sure the tourists were at ease, took them through the rituals and also distributed the prasad at Sita Kund.

Although members of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) previously held Pind Daan in Gaya, priests noted that this was, perhaps, the first time that independent groups of non-Indian, white-skinned foreigners were also taking part in the ceremonies without any institutional support.

Tourists assure that they will spread the word

The tourists said that their experience was beautiful and memorable after the completion of the ceremonies. They even told priests that they would make others back home visit Gaya during Pitru Paksha and hence contribute to facilitating the spiritual tourism of the city.

Another Yearly festival, which is devoted to ancestors, is the Pitru Paksha Mela held at Gaya. Thousands of followers, both within India and abroad, come to the city to pay pind daan (or a ritual), which is thought to bring peace and moksha (liberation) to the lost souls.

The religious content of these offerings has a lot of significance in the holy Temple of Vishnu, Sita Kund and Dev Ghat, which are the sacred temples of Gaya.