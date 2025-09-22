Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan Spins A Sharp Sword On Stage Nearly Hitting A Bodyguard Walking Behind, Video Goes Viral

The pre-release event of a movie he was in involved the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan swinging a sword onstage and almost striking his bodyguard.

The cameras have captured the incident which now goes viral on social media.

Pawan Kalyan’s Dramatic Katana Entry at They Call Him OG Stuns Fans

This event occurred in the capital of Telangana, Hyderabad, where he was hosting the pre-release party of his next film, They Call Him OG on Sunday.

He walked on the stage carrying a katana and used it and rotated it around. It just barely missed his bodyguard, and another bodyguard who was beside him was evidently looking after him.

‘They Call Him OG’ event was a disaster 🥹 delayed 3 hrs despite rain warnings, no proper trailer & total negligence. If not for Pawan Kalyan stepping in, it would’ve been a complete washout. That sword 🗡️ just a mm away! 😳

Thank god! 🙏🏻

pic.twitter.com/jRo5ftYq2T — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) September 21, 2025

Pawan Kalyan’s Fierce Sword Act

A huge crowd met Kalyan, as they withstood heavy downpours to be present at the event where the actor-politician entered in the venue dressed in his character of Ojas Gambheera aka OG. It was organised in LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

In his speech, Pawan Kalyan showed his respect to the team of OG.

He even confessed that the air of the occasion left him without his political position during a moment. Have you ever seen or wondered why a Deputy CM is walking around with a sword? I can walk, I said since it is a movie, and the people clapped very loudly.

The actor gave a good word about the director Sujeeth, who he termed as the true hero of the movie, and he also disclosed that it was the director who thought of him coming to the event in character.

He further praised music director Thaman, who gave solid songs and long applause to the cast and crew, including Priyanka Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Sriya Reddy, and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, among others.

The screen presence, action performances and the capacity to relate with mass audiences has made Pawan Kalyan be considered as one of the top Telugu film stars. He starred in Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996 but his films such as Tholi Prema (1998) that won the National Film Award in the category of Best Feature Film in Telugu, and subsequent hits such as Gabbar Singh (2012) and Attarintiki Daredi (2013) made him a star.

