LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Rs 15-20 crores reportedly spent on each person": Abhishek Banerjee alleges attempts to buy votes in Vice President poll

"Rs 15-20 crores reportedly spent on each person": Abhishek Banerjee alleges attempts to buy votes in Vice President poll

"Rs 15-20 crores reportedly spent on each person": Abhishek Banerjee alleges attempts to buy votes in Vice President poll

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 08:57:19 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that “Rs 15-20 crores was reportedly” used to influence representatives during the Vice Presidential elections.

He further said that due to the secret ballot, it’s challenging to determine if cross-voting occurred or if opposition votes were discarded.

In a social media post on X, the official handle of All India Trinamool Congress, quoting Banerjee, wrote, “Yesterday was the Vice-Presidential election. All our MPs were present and cast their votes for our candidate, B. Sudershan Reddy. As this was a secret ballot, it is difficult to confirm whether there was any cross-voting or if Opposition members’ votes were discarded. Yesterday, I spoke to a few sources and learned that Rs 15-20 crore was reportedly spent on each person to influence votes. Representatives may be bought, but the people cannot.”

In the Vice-Presidential elections, conducted on September 9, NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India after securing 452 first preference votes.

Opposition candidate Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy received 300 votes, while 15 votes were declared invalid.

A total voter turnout of 98.20 per cent was recorded, with 767 MPs casting their votes out of 781.

Announcing the result, Rajya Sabha Secretary General and Returning Officer PC Mody said that 767 out of 781 MPs cast their votes, recording a turnout of 98.2 per cent. Of these, 752 ballots were valid and 15 were invalid, lowering the required majority of first preference votes to 377.

While the NDA had the backing of 427 MPs on paper, 11 lawmakers from the YSRCP also supported Radhakrishnan. Interestingly, the NDA candidate received 14 votes more than expected, sparking speculation of cross-voting from the Opposition camp.

Following the announcement of results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan and expressed confidence that the newly elected Vice President would strengthen India’s constitutional values and contribute positively to parliamentary discourse.

The oath-taking ceremony of Radhakrishnan is scheduled for the morning of September 12, Friday, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Radhakrishnan. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Abhishek BanerjeeB sudershan reddyOppositiontmcVice Presidential elections

RELATED News

‘We listened, we acted’: School children write letter to gets potholes fixed- DK Shivkumar responds with swift action
Stranded For 2 Hours: Air India Passengers Deplaned After AC Failure On Delhi-Singapore Flight
Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To SP Leader Azam Khan In Rampur Dungarpur Eviction Case
MP bags Rs 14,600 crore investment proposals during business meet in Kolkata: CM Mohan Yadav
Amit Shah inaugurates and lays foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 66 crore in Gujarat's Sanand

LATEST NEWS

Trump tariffs threaten to "destroy" 25 years of US-India partnership, warn former diplomats
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Are Volatile Today; What’s Driving Today’s Market Momentum?
Selena Gomez reveals who will be ring bearer at her wedding with Benny Blanco
"Mujhe nikal dia…": Arshad Warsi's playful banter with Jolly LLB director Subhash Kapoor; Akshay Kumar calls him "strict master"
Adani Power secures LoA for 1,600 MW from MP Power Management Company
Aaron Hardie to miss India A series due to shoulder injury
Demon Slayer: Check The Correct Chronological Order Of The Iconic Anime Series Before You Watch Infinity Castle In Theatres
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead In Utah: Trump, Obama, Biden, Bush And Other US Leaders React After Shocking Assassination
Did Switzerland Get India Wrong On Minorities? Here’s What Happened At The UN
Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Bank of Baroda And Many Other In Focus Today
"Rs 15-20 crores reportedly spent on each person": Abhishek Banerjee alleges attempts to buy votes in Vice President poll

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Rs 15-20 crores reportedly spent on each person": Abhishek Banerjee alleges attempts to buy votes in Vice President poll

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Rs 15-20 crores reportedly spent on each person": Abhishek Banerjee alleges attempts to buy votes in Vice President poll
"Rs 15-20 crores reportedly spent on each person": Abhishek Banerjee alleges attempts to buy votes in Vice President poll
"Rs 15-20 crores reportedly spent on each person": Abhishek Banerjee alleges attempts to buy votes in Vice President poll
"Rs 15-20 crores reportedly spent on each person": Abhishek Banerjee alleges attempts to buy votes in Vice President poll

QUICK LINKS