Home > India > Sabarimala Temple Opens for 2025 Pilgrimage Season: Darshan Timings, Rituals & Rules

Sabarimala Temple opened on November 17 for its two-month Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, with new priests installed, extended darshan timings, strict crowd control, and detailed arrangements for devotees’ safety and convenience.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 17, 2025 10:55:13 IST

The Sabarimala temple opened on November 17 for a two-month Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, one of South India’s largest annual spiritual gatherings. The sanctum was opened at 5 PM by outgoing chief priest Arunkumar Nampoothiri, with Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru attending. There was a ceremony to install a new melsanthi (chief priest), E. D. Prasad Nampoothiri, and kalasabhishekam was performed.

Darshan Timings

The temple will open for 18 hours a day, for the 2025 season, 3 AM to 1 PM and then again 3 PM to 11 PM. There is ample time for darshan and rituals.

Virtual Queue/Entry Rules

To assist with the large number of people, a combination of online and spot booking arrangements have been made. There were about 39,000 virtual queue passes and 20,000 spot passes available on the first day of opening. Allowing a limit of 90,000 total each day and 70,000 online booking.

Facilities for Devotees

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) reported last week that all essential facilities for devotees including drinking water, sanitation, resting areas, and emergency services are ready. The Board said that the focus will be on crowd management and safety checks, as well as health and procedure, in preparation for the expected heavy rush this pilgrimage season.

Guidelines for Pilgrims

Devotees are requested to observe traditional practices including wearing black or blue clothing, making sure to keep track of their physical discipline, and carrying your Irumudi kettu, if you are making the entire pilgrimage journey. All involved also request that everyone follow the directions issued by temple officials, for their safety as well as that of fellow devotees. 

Information is based on publicly available reports and official announcements. Pilgrims should verify timings, passes, and guidelines from authorised Sabarimala or Kerala government sources before planning their visit.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 10:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: darshan timingsKerala temple newsMandala-Makaravilakkupilgrimage season 2025priest installationSabarimala TempleTravancore Devaswom Boardvirtual queue

Sabarimala Temple Opens for 2025 Pilgrimage Season: Darshan Timings, Rituals & Rules

