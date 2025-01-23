Saif Ali Khan Sustained Injuries In 5 Places, Friend Rushed Him To Hospital: Medical Report

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in five places during a burglary at his Mumbai home. His friend rushed him to the hospital, and the alleged attacker has been arrested.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in five places during an apparent burglary at his Mumbai home on January 16. The actor’s medical report reveals that he sustained injuries to his back, wrist, neck, shoulder, and elbow. His friend, Afsar Zaidi, rushed him to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he received immediate medical attention.

The attack occurred in the early hours of January 16, when Saif Ali Khan was reportedly targeted by an intruder at his residence. The medical report details the severity of his injuries, which ranged from 0.5 cm to 15 cm in size. Afsar Zaidi, a close friend of the actor, took him to Lilavati Hospital at 4:11 AM and completed the necessary formalities, putting an end to speculation about who accompanied Khan to the hospital.

The alleged attacker, Sariful Islam, who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh and assumed the alias Bijoy Das, was apprehended on January 19 after a three-day manhunt. The Mumbai Police deployed at least 20 teams to track down the suspect, who was eventually arrested in Thane, near Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan, 54, who has appeared in over 70 movies and television series, was discharged from the hospital on January 21. In response to the incident, Mumbai police have deployed two constables outside Khan’s Bandra residence to provide temporary protection. Senior police officials have also installed CCTV cameras and window grills as part of the enhanced security measures.

The actor expressed his gratitude to Bhajan Singh Rana, the autorickshaw driver who transported him to the hospital. Rana, who shares a one-room flat in Khar with four roommates, recounted his experience of meeting Khan and his family. “I met him (Saif) yesterday (Tuesday) at the hospital. He called to thank me for taking him to the hospital. He praised me. I got the blessings from him and his family. He (Khan) introduced me to his mother (Sharmila Tagore), and I touched her feet. He gave me (money) whatever he felt was right, and said whenever I need help he will be there,” Rana said.

The investigation into the burglary and attack is ongoing, with authorities examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. The arrest of Sariful Islam has provided some relief to Khan and his family, but the actor remains cautious and vigilant.

