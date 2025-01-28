Sam Pitroda’s Remarks On Illegal Migrants Spark Political Uproar Ahead of Elections

Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress and a close aide to Rahul Gandhi, has once again stirred political controversy with his recent remarks on illegal immigration.

Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress and a close aide to Rahul Gandhi, has once again stirred political controversy with his recent remarks on illegal immigration. Known for his outspoken views, Pitroda suggested that India should adopt an inclusive approach toward illegal migrants, a statement that has sparked a sharp backlash across the political spectrum.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During a recent discussion, Pitroda commented, “If they want to come here, even illegally, let them come. We should include everybody. If we have to suffer a little bit, it’s okay. We will share, but nobody wants to share. They want to keep their pie bigger and bigger.” He criticized the government’s stringent measures against illegal immigration and urged authorities to focus on global challenges like climate change instead.

OUTRAGEOUS! Advertisement · Scroll to continue Rahul Gandhi’s right hand man Sam Pitroda’s statement advocating for illegal migrants to settle in India, even at the country’s expense, is shocking and irresponsible. Now you wonder how Congress since the last 70 years worked overtime to settle ILLEGALS in our… pic.twitter.com/kKVFusDD71 — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) January 27, 2025

Political Backlash

Pitroda’s remarks have provoked outrage, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari condemned the comments as “shocking and irresponsible,” accusing Pitroda of prioritizing illegal migrants over the welfare of Indian citizens. “Rahul Gandhi’s right-hand man Sam Pitroda’s statement advocating for illegal migrants to settle in India, even at the country’s expense, reflects the Congress party’s flawed priorities,” Bhandari said.

The BJP further criticized the Congress party’s historical stance on illegal migration, claiming it has consistently undermined national security and public welfare. Bhandari added, “This is exactly why Congress spent decades creating a system that facilitated illegal migration, jeopardizing India’s future.”

The Issue of Illegal Immigration

Pitroda’s remarks come at a time when illegal migration has emerged as a hot-button issue in Indian politics, particularly ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of enabling illegal Bangladeshi migrants to settle in the capital by allegedly issuing fake identification documents, claiming these actions are part of a “vote bank” strategy.

The ruling party has positioned itself as a staunch opponent of illegal immigration, emphasizing the need for strict border control and robust enforcement of citizenship laws. The controversy surrounding Pitroda’s comments has allowed the BJP to strengthen its narrative against the Congress and AAP on this issue.

A History of Controversial Statements

This is not the first time Sam Pitroda has found himself at the center of a political storm. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he faced criticism for his comments on India’s regional diversity. At the time, he had remarked, “Northeast people look like Chinese, people in the west look like Arabs, people in the north look like white, and the south look like Africa,” a statement many found divisive and insensitive.

Pitroda’s latest remarks have only added to the controversies surrounding him, providing fresh ammunition for the opposition to target the Congress party.

Rising Political Tensions

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the debate over illegal immigration has intensified. Political parties are leveraging the issue to energize their voter base and sway public opinion. Pitroda’s comments, however unintended, have further polarized the discourse, with each side attempting to capitalize on the controversy.

Also Read: Unable To Board Trains, Kumbh-Bound Passengers Creates Unrest At 2 Railway Station: Madhya Pradesh