Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Gets ₹38,000 Discount, Now Available For Just ₹4,353/Month– Find Out Where!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, the premium flagship phone from Samsung, is now available at a discounted price of ₹96,690 on Amazon, offering savings of ₹38,000. The phone boasts a 200MP camera, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a stunning AMOLED display with 2600 nits brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, launched in January 2024, stands out for its premium design, top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and an incredible 200MP camera. Currently, Amazon is offering a massive discount on the 256GB variant. Initially priced at ₹1,34,999, it is now available for ₹96,690, saving buyers a staggering ₹38,000.

Additional offers include exchange rewards up to ₹27,000 and easy monthly installments starting at ₹4,353. Buyers can also benefit from bank and review-based promotions.

Unmatched Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G

The device features a cutting-edge LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an exceptional brightness of 2600 nits, ensuring easy visibility even under sunlight. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage, and runs on One UI 14, promising seven years of software updates.

Its camera system includes a 200MP primary sensor, 10MP, 50MP, and 12MP lenses, along with a 12MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. A robust 5000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging, ensures all-day performance.

The phone’s design is equally remarkable, featuring a sleek glass build and an aluminum frame that exudes premium aesthetics.

Samsung’s Commitment to Excellence

With this significant discount, Samsung continues to cement its position as a leader in the smartphone market, offering flagship-level features at an unmatched price. This is the perfect opportunity for those seeking a high-performing, camera-focused smartphone without breaking the bank.

