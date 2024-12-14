Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Gets ₹38,000 Discount, Now Available For Just ₹4,353/Month– Find Out Where!

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, launched in January 2024, stands out for its premium design, top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and an incredible 200MP camera. Currently, Amazon is offering a massive discount on the 256GB variant. Initially priced at ₹1,34,999, it is now available for ₹96,690, saving buyers a staggering ₹38,000.
Additional offers include exchange rewards up to ₹27,000 and easy monthly installments starting at ₹4,353. Buyers can also benefit from bank and review-based promotions.
Unmatched Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
The device features a cutting-edge LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an exceptional brightness of 2600 nits, ensuring easy visibility even under sunlight. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage, and runs on One UI 14, promising seven years of software updates.
Its camera system includes a 200MP primary sensor, 10MP, 50MP, and 12MP lenses, along with a 12MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. A robust 5000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging, ensures all-day performance.
The phone’s design is equally remarkable, featuring a sleek glass build and an aluminum frame that exudes premium aesthetics.
Samsung’s Commitment to Excellence
With this significant discount, Samsung continues to cement its position as a leader in the smartphone market, offering flagship-level features at an unmatched price. This is the perfect opportunity for those seeking a high-performing, camera-focused smartphone without breaking the bank.
