Sardaar Ji 3 Creates A Storm Beyond the Screen: Hania Amir Chooses Silence

What was meant to dazzle screens across the globe has instead been dimmed by the weight of controversy. Sardaar Ji 3, led by Punjabi cinema’s poster boy Diljit Dosanjh, finds itself not on the red carpets but in damage control.

The abrupt halt of its India release, once its strongest pillar, left the film leaning on foreign shores. Canada, the UK, Australia- all offered support but Indian audience took a step back there as well. But none could replace the pulse of the Indian box office. The void was too deep. The silence, too loud.

Bold move or a risky gamble?

At the heart of the unrest is the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. A past comment linked to India’s Operation Sindoor resurfaced, stirring digital outrage. Calls for boycotts followed.

The filmmakers, quiet until the trailer dropped, were accused of hiding her involvement. What some saw as bold casting, others viewed as a miscalculated risk.

Diljit stands by his film and praise’s Hania’s professionalism

Diljit, known for his calm amidst chaos, responded with grace. Speaking to BBC Asian Network, he said, “When this film was made, everything was fine…The intent was always to share something joyful with audiences.” Of Hania, he added that she was “deeply professional,” offering her his full respect.

Hania herself chose silence. No statements. Just presence at promotional events abroad. A quiet resilience in the eye of the storm.

And now, as the noise begins to settle, one thing is clear: Sardaar Ji 3 has become more than just a film. It stands as a mirror, reflecting the uneasy marriage between art and identity in an age where even storytelling can be a battleground.

Whether its second act plays out on streaming platforms remains to be seen. But the first act, undeniably, has left its mark.

