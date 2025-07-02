Live Tv
‘If My WhatsApp Chats Leaked…’: Karan Johar’s Witty Revelation Could Force Him To Leave India, Here’s Why

Karan Johar revealed that if his private WhatsApp chats with Bollywood friends ever leaked, he might have to leave India. The filmmaker joked about the brutally honest and candid nature of the group conversations that remain closely guarded.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 09:07:59 IST

Director, Producer- Karan Johar revealed new details about his infamous WhatsApp group ‘GUTS’ during a recent event in London. Known for his candid takes on fashion and celebrity culture, Johar said the group includes Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others. 

Responding to an audience member’s request to publish the chat content, he said, “If anyone ever got access to those WhatsApp groups about me and many of my friends in the fraternity, I think we would have to move to London. We may not be able to continue living in our city,” Johar quipped.

Karan Johar’s Candid, B*tchy Critiques of Fashion and Films

Johar explained further during an interview with Mojo Story, calling the group’s discussions “very candid, honest, and sometimes very b*tchy.” He added, “We are fashion critics, we are movie critics. We are critics of everything in that group. Everyone has an opinion, and none of us can ever put those opinions out there.” The director admitted that while the group exists in secrecy, the shared critiques reflect the unfiltered and humorous perspective Bollywood celebrities often keep behind closed doors. Johar regularly references this group on his talk show Koffee With Karan, known for its bold celebrity gossip.

Karan Johar also opened up about navigating parenthood through WhatsApp groups filled with fellow school parents. As a single father to twins Yash and Roohi, Johar participates in two groups one for each of his children’s classes with 30 and 32 mothers respectively. “Every morning, I wake up to these 62 amazing women saying ‘Ladies!’ And I say, ‘Hello? I’m also on this WhatsApp group!’” he said. Despite feeling outnumbered, Johar credited the mothers for offering vital support. “They’ve really helped me through some tough times because I really don’t know,” he added, describing the dual parental role he plays.

Karan Johar became a father in 2017 via surrogacy and continues to raise his twins as a single parent. Speaking about attending school meetings, he shared, “Whenever I go to a parent-teacher meeting, I’m always doing two roles (as a father and a mother) and hearing for both of them.

 That’s the joy of having twins.” Johar emphasized how challenging yet fulfilling it is to manage both responsibilities alone. His comments offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, away from his glamorous image as a celebrity filmmaker and producer in Bollywood.

Karan Johar’s OTT Plan

Karan Johar will return to direction with his first series for Netflix India, expanding his digital footprint. His last directorial project was the 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film received critical acclaim and performed well at the box office. Johar also remains active in publishing. 

