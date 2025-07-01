Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Bids Final Goodbye As TRP Drops

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Bids Final Goodbye As TRP Drops

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, one of Indian television’s most-watched shows, is going off-air in the first week of July after a significant drop in TRPs. Despite a major leap and the return of lead actor Bhavika Sharma, the revamped storyline failed to win back audiences.

July 1, 2025

Television drama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has officially wrapped up after facing a consistent drop in TRP ratings. Once considered one of the most popular shows on Indian television, the series had recently undergone a time leap, introducing a new storyline and lead characters.

However, the refreshed plot failed to connect with the audience, prompting the makers to revert partially by bringing back Bhavika Sharma as Savi. Despite these efforts, the show did not recover in viewership numbers and is now set to go off-air in the first week of July.

Cast Of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Confirms Exit

According to Telly Express, the cast and crew filmed the final episode on Sunday, June 29. Sources stated that the storyline will conclude with characters Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Neil (Param Singh) parting ways on amicable terms, not as a romantic couple. Bhavika and Param confirmed the conclusion of their shoot via Instagram.

Bhavika posted a mirror selfie with the caption, “Definitely going to miss Savi,” and shared a short video in her police avatar writing, “Last day.” Param also shared a farewell note stating, “Last day #backsoon,” signaling his return to television in the future.

ghum hai kisikey pyaar meiin
