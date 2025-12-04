‘Satisfaction Of Stealing From A Thief Is Crazy’: How ChatGPT Helped Delhi Man Track Down Facebook Scammer, Make Him ‘Beg’ For Forgiveness

LIVE TV
ChatGPT: In an unusual turn of events, a Delhi resident turned the tables on a scammer who tried to trick him by posing as his college senior. The man shared his experience on Reddit’s r/delhi community, explaining how a routine scam attempt turned into a tech-powered chase involving ChatGPT.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 4, 2025 13:28:48 IST

ChatGPT: In an unusual turn of events, a Delhi resident turned the tables on a scammer who tried to trick him by posing as his college senior. The man shared his experience on Reddit’s r/delhi community, explaining how a routine scam attempt turned into a tech-powered chase involving ChatGPT.

Used ChatGPT to locate a scammer and made him beg me
byu/RailfanHS indelhi

Scam Attempt: ‘IAS Officer Senior’ And the Fake Army Transfer Sale

The scammer first contacted the victim on Facebook, pretending to be an older batchmate who had become an IAS officer. He claimed that a “CRPF officer friend” was being transferred and was selling expensive furniture and appliances at extremely low prices.

Suspicious of the message, the Delhi man cross-checked with the real senior on WhatsApp and immediately realised the entire conversation was fraudulent.

The scammer then sent pictures of furniture and pushed him to pay through a QR code shared from another profile, this one displaying an Army uniform. The sudden urgency for money raised further red flags.

AI Trap: Fake Payment Portal Captures Scammer’s Location And Photo

Determined to expose the fraudster, the man used ChatGPT to generate code for a fake payment portal designed to extract the scammer’s geolocation, IP address, and front-camera image.

“I fed the AI a prompt for a simple webpage,” he wrote, adding that the model produced the code within minutes. After hosting the page, he sent the link to the scammer, claiming it would “speed up the payment.”

The scammer clicked instantly revealing his location and a clear photo from his own device. Realising he’d been caught, he began calling from multiple numbers, pleading for mercy and promising to quit scamming.

Though he doubted the scammer would actually stop, the Delhi man admitted that the “satisfaction of catching a thief” was unmatched.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 1:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS