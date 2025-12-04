LIVE TV
International Cheetah Day 2025: PM Modi Commends Wildlife Lovers and Conservationists

PM Modi extends greetings on International Cheetah Day 2025, praises wildlife lovers, and highlights Project Cheetah and India’s growing cheetah population.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 4, 2025 11:56:31 IST

In his message marking International Cheetah Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts for their dedicated efforts to protect cheetahs.

Project Cheetah

In his post on X, PM Modi said: “Best wishes to all conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts on International Cheetah Day. Cheetahs are one of the planet’s great animals, and three years ago, our Government initiated Project Cheetah as a plan to recover this beautiful creature and restore its ecosystem to allow it to flourish again, and to recover aspects of our lost ecological heritage and fortify our biodiversity.”

Tourism Related to Cheetahs

Cheetah tourism has significantly increased after Prime Minister’s remarks regarding how great the growth is being since the first reintroduction of the cheetah in 2020 and paying tribute to Cheetah Mitras as well as to all Indians who provided enclosures, assistance for habitat restoration and ultimately preserve of these animals from extinction.

Madhya Pradesh Cheetah Reintroduction

On this festive day, Mohan Yadav, CM of Madhya Pradesh released a beautiful female cheetah with two kids at Kuno National Park. Monitoring of the cheetah’s location and movement will be done with the help of radio collars. CM Yadav also introduced the Kuno National Park calendar for 2026, released the Field Manual for Clinical Management of Free Ranging Cheetahs, and opened a souvenir store to promote awareness.

Success of Cheetah Reintroduction

The reintroduction of cheetahs to Kuno National Park, which was successful in 2022, has resulted in the release 20 cheetahs back into their native range and created a new total population of 32 cheetahs in India. In November 2025, Mukhi was the first Indian-born female cheetah to give birth to 5 healthy cubs.

ALSO READ: Navy Day 2025: Honoring the Strength & Bravery of the Indian Navy – History & Importance

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 11:56 AM IST
QUICK LINKS