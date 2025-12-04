International Cheetah Day 2025: PM Modi Commends Wildlife Lovers and Conservationists

In his message marking International Cheetah Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts for their dedicated efforts to protect cheetahs.

Project Cheetah

In his post on X, PM Modi said: “Best wishes to all conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts on International Cheetah Day. Cheetahs are one of the planet’s great animals, and three years ago, our Government initiated Project Cheetah as a plan to recover this beautiful creature and restore its ecosystem to allow it to flourish again, and to recover aspects of our lost ecological heritage and fortify our biodiversity.”

On International Cheetah Day, my best wishes to all wildlife lovers and conservationists dedicated to protecting the cheetah, one of our planet’s most remarkable creatures. Three years ago, our Government launched Project Cheetah with the aim of safeguarding this magnificent… pic.twitter.com/FJgfJqoGeA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

Tourism Related to Cheetahs

Cheetah tourism has significantly increased after Prime Minister’s remarks regarding how great the growth is being since the first reintroduction of the cheetah in 2020 and paying tribute to Cheetah Mitras as well as to all Indians who provided enclosures, assistance for habitat restoration and ultimately preserve of these animals from extinction.

Our progress in cheetah conservation has been possible only through the collective support of our people, especially our dedicated Cheetah Mitras. Protecting wildlife and living in harmony with nature are integral to India’s civilisational ethos and we see that spirit alive today… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

Madhya Pradesh Cheetah Reintroduction

On this festive day, Mohan Yadav, CM of Madhya Pradesh released a beautiful female cheetah with two kids at Kuno National Park. Monitoring of the cheetah’s location and movement will be done with the help of radio collars. CM Yadav also introduced the Kuno National Park calendar for 2026, released the Field Manual for Clinical Management of Free Ranging Cheetahs, and opened a souvenir store to promote awareness.

Success of Cheetah Reintroduction

The reintroduction of cheetahs to Kuno National Park, which was successful in 2022, has resulted in the release 20 cheetahs back into their native range and created a new total population of 32 cheetahs in India. In November 2025, Mukhi was the first Indian-born female cheetah to give birth to 5 healthy cubs.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Navy Day 2025: Honoring the Strength & Bravery of the Indian Navy – History & Importance