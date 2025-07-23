LIVE TV
Home > India > Sawan Shivratri July 23, 2025: Which States To Observe School Holidays Due To Sawan Shivratri And Kanwar Yatra

Sawan Shivratri July 23, 2025: Which States To Observe School Holidays Due To Sawan Shivratri And Kanwar Yatra

Schools and colleges in multiple states will be reportedly closed due to Sawan Shivratri or Shravan Shivratri.

Kanwar Yatra (Photo credit- ANI)
Kanwar Yatra (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 23, 2025 00:34:41 IST

According to the Hindu Calendar, Shivratri falls during Shravan month and is known as Sawan Shivratri or Shravan Shivratri. Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on July 23, 2025, and educational institutions are reportedly expected to be closed in multiple states. A Live Mint report states that the schools and colleges in the Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, will be closed on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, due to Sawan Shivratri and Kanwar Yatra. In Punjab, no official announcement has been notably made regarding school closures. 

Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration’s order 

According to an Aajtak report, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has declared that there will be a government holiday on Wednesday, July 23, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, due to Kanwar Yatra and Sawan Shivratri. Issuing a public order regarding this, DM Manish Verma said that all schools in Noida will remain closed on July 23. The Kanwar Yatra will also be conclude on July 23, 2025. Talking about Delhi, there are speculations that the schools will be closed on Sawan Shivratri. The parents and their wards in Delhi have to contact their respective schools for an official confirmation in this regard. 

What is Kanwar Yatra?

The official website of the Government of Uttarakhand specifies that the Kanvar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees, known as Kanvarias. They perform this annual pilgrimage ritual to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch holy waters of Ganga River. 
The last day of Kanwar Yatra?
Jalabhishek, the ritualistic offering of holy water (Ganga jal) to Shiva Lingams in temples, is performed the last day kanwar Yatra.  Many devotees carry the water from the Ganges to temples in their hometowns or villages to perform Jalabhishek. 

Also read: ‘Consumer Is The King’: SC Refuses To Interfere With UP Govt’s QR Code Order On Kanwar Yatra Route

Tags: Kanwar Yatra 2025Kanwar Yatra last daySawan Shivratri 2025











