‘Consumer Is The King’: SC Refuses To Interfere With UP Govt’s QR Code Order On Kanwar Yatra Route

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with the Uttar Pradesh Government’s order mandating QR codes at eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route, meant to disclose ownership details.

A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice NK Singh passed a limited order directing all eateries to display their license and registration certificates as per legal norms.

The bench noted: ‘Consumer is the king.’

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the QR code directive was an attempt to profile establishments owned by the minority community, amounting to religious discrimination and economic exclusion.

He said that religious sentiments could have been respected by allowing only vegetarian food on the Kanwar Yatra route.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the UP Government, said the order was based on the FSSAI Act, which applies across India.

The Supreme Court said it would not look into wider issues but stressed that consumers should know if a place serves vegetarian or non-vegetarian food.

The Court closed the application and said any new challenge should be taken to the High Court.

ALSO READ: Two Suspected Injured In Encounter With Bihar Police Over Chandan Mishra Murder Case