Home > India > Two Suspected Injured In Encounter With Bihar Police Over Chandan Mishra Murder Case

Two Suspected Injured In Encounter With Bihar Police Over Chandan Mishra Murder Case

Two men suspected of being involved in the Bihar gangster Chandan Mishra murder case have been injured in a police encounter, Bhojpur Police officials said on Tuesday.

Two Suspected Injured In Encounter With Bihar Police Over Chandan Mishra Murder Case

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 12:26:31 IST

Two men suspected of being involved in the Bihar gangster Chandan Mishra murder case have been injured in an encounter, Bhojpur Police officials said on Tuesday.

Police Statement

The Special Task Force (STF) and local police started a joint operation on Tuesday morning on the Bihia-Kateya road near a river. The accused have been identified as Balwant Kumar Singh and Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh, ANI reported. 

Earlier on Sunday, all four of the accused were arrested in Kolkata in connection with the murder of Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, said Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma, adding that the other four are still absconding.

“On 17th July, Chandan Mishra was shot dead in the hospital. The shooters fled to different places after committing the crime. While starting the investigation, raids were conducted by the Patna Police at various places, and many people were questioned. The main shooter, Tausif, was arrested in Kolkata. Kolkata Police and Kolkata STF gave us very commendable support, and due to that support, Tausif was arrested in Kolkata. Along with Tausif, 3 other people were also found there who had a role in this conspiracy…He has been booked in NDPS, Arms Act and attempt to murder cases in the past. Nishu Khan has also been booked in extortion and Arms Act cases in the past, with him his Harsh and Bheem arrested…All 4 of the accused have been arrested in Kolkata…,” SSP K Sharma said.

Sharma also said, “The other four are still absconding and will be arrested soon. The investigation is underway.” The prisoner, Chandan Mishra, was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him. Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting.

Two Suspected Injured In Encounter With Bihar Police Over Chandan Mishra Murder Case

