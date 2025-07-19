LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Astronomer CEO Greater Noida student death Barack Obama
Home > India > Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway

Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway

Bihar Police detains three people from Kolkata for questioning in the Patna hospital firing case a day after the incident in which a gangster, Chandan Mishra, was killed.

Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Patna Hospital Shootout Case

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 15:18:00 IST

Three people have been detained from Kolkata for questioning in the Patna hospital firing case a day after the incident in which a gangster, Chandan Mishra, was killed.

In a press conference, Bihar ADG Kundan Krishnan said, “Three people have been detained for questioning in relation to the firing on prisoner Chandan Mishra who was admitted to Patna’s Paras Hospital for treatment.”

Chandan Mishra, a notorious criminal convicted in several murder cases, was killed in the incident. Earlier, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar termed the firing incident at Paras Hospital in Patna as “unfortunate” and stated that the matter is of serious concern, particularly since the hospital has its own security arrangements.

Targeting the Bihar government over Patna hospital firing incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said in Hindi on ‘X’, “BJP has turned Bihar into Taliban. Doctor shot in Gaya. Open firing between two groups in Patna. Woman shot in Patna. Businessman murdered in Rohtas. Modi-Nitish BJP government helpless DK tax-protected goons and criminals rampant.”

The police have identified 26-year-old Tauseef Badshah as the man who led a five-member gang into Paras Hospital, Patna, and shot gangster Chandan Mishra dead inside the ICU.

Influencer Who Used Social Media To Glamorise His Image

Tauseef’s private Instagram account also featured reels showing him driving around Patna. In one video, he called himself the “King of Patna,” while in another, he challenged critics to face him. His Facebook bio further reinforced his gangster image, reading: “Jis jungle me tum sher bane ghumte ho, us jungle ke bekhauf shikari hai hum” (In the jungle where you walk as a lion, I am the fearless hunter).

Who Is Chandan Mishra?

Chandan Mishra, 36, was convicted in a murder case and had 24 criminal cases registered against him, including over 12 murder charges. Mishra was admitted to the ICU at Paras Hospital as part of his medical parole from Beur Jail. He succumbed to bullet injuries inside the hospital, as confirmed by police officials. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Is Tauseef Badshah? Influencer Accused In Patna Hospital Shootout Case

Tags: Chandan MishraPatna hospital firingTauseef Badshah

More News

Syria’s New Wave of Violence: How Sectarian Clashes Could Redraw Regional Alliances | Explained
Katseye Drops New Version Of Monster High Theme Song, Fans Say ‘Only Group Ever Who Can Make A Monster High Song Sound This Good’
Leaked Photo Sparks Rumours: Did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Share The First Picture Of Their Baby Girl With Salman Khan? Here’s The Truth
Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams England For ‘Personal Attacks’ On Shubman Gill During Lord’s Test
Shah Rukh Khan’s Health Scares: From Breaking Three Ribs To Injured Knees And Heatstroke
What Do Cricketers Drink During Tea Break In Test Matches? England Player Ollie Pope Reveals All
Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway
Why Is Gen Z Staring At You? The Viral ‘Dead Stare’ Trend That’s Leaving Older Generations Confused
‘Give me Blood, I’ll Give You Graduation Credits’: Football Coach Scandal Shocks Taiwan
Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway
Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway
Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway
Patna Hospital Shotoout Case: Bihar Police Detains Three More Accused For Questioning, Investigation Underway

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?